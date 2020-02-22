Entrance poll shows Sanders ahead in Democrats’ Nevada caucuses

An entrance poll showed Bernie Sanders with the most support among Nevada voters entering caucus sites for the Democratic presidential contest on Saturday, buoyed by strong support for a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan like the one he has proposed.
