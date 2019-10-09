Entrepreneur Anand Das Joins Eyeota to Lead Technology Team, Hires New VP of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyeota, the leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced entrepreneur and industry veteran Anand Das joined as chief technology officer (CTO) to propel the company’s technological developments through the era of global data privacy regulation. Vasu Cherlopalle has been appointed vice president (VP) of engineering.

A true digital advertising and marketing pioneer, Das co-founded PubMatic in 2006, an ad tech company for premium content creators. He served as the CTO of PubMatic through January 2019 and remains an adviser to the company. Das is also an adviser to several marketing and technology startups.

Das will spearhead the advancement of Eyeota’s unique heuristic onboarding methodology that is globally privacy-compliant, precise and scalable. He will continue to grow the Eyeota technology team worldwide and will lead Eyeota’s technology strategy with a focus on innovative and enhanced data solutions for marketers and data owners.

“As the digital marketing ecosystem prepares for its future without third-party cookies and new data regulations are enforced around the globe, Eyeota is the clear choice for my next venture,” said Das. “The global company’s unique approach will be an impactful tool for successfully activating first-party data online. I am also thrilled to have Vasu on my team so we can continue our long-running track record of joint successes.”

Cherlopalle has served in several roles on Das’ PubMatic technology team since 2014, including VP of big data and analytics where he managed a team of 40 engineers to create a highly optimized and stable data platform. He most recently worked with Das at OZY Media as senior director of engineering where he built a data platform to increase audience engagement and core monetization opportunities. As VP of engineering with Eyeota, Cherlopalle will focus on data analytics, business intelligence (BI), data modeling and onboarding solutions.

“A renowned entrepreneur and trusted adviser in our industry, Anand is an ideal fit to guide Eyeota’s technology team through this pivotal time in digital marketing,” said Eyeota CEO Kevin Tan. “We founded Eyeota to deliver audience insights and targeting solutions around the world with local market support, and I am confident that Anand’s entrepreneurial spirit will help us continue to deliver on this mission by growing our unique heuristic onboarding technology through its next iteration and beyond. Anand and Vasu have proven to be a powerhouse duo, so it is exciting to have them together in Silicon Valley at the helm of our technology team.”

Das and Cherlopalle will be based in the San Francisco Bay area.

To learn more about Eyeota, please visit https://www.eyeota.com/.

About Eyeota

Eyeota is an audience technology platform that enables the intelligent use of data.

We work with marketers, data owners and research companies to provide distinct, comprehensive and qualified audience data. Our technology platform transforms audience data so that organizations can make smarter business decisions, understand customers and enrich marketing strategies.

Eyeota was founded in 2010 and operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com.

