Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Entrepreneur and TV Star, Emma Hernan, Takes Her Boston-Based Food Company to the Next Level

Entrepreneur and TV Star, Emma Hernan, Takes Her Boston-Based Food Company to the Next Level

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Emma Leigh & Co. to Offer Plant-Based Empanadas by Incorporating Delicious Plant-Based Beef from Beyond Meat®

Emma Leigh & Co. Logo

Emma Leigh & Co. Logo

Emma Leigh & Co. Logo

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Emma Leigh & Co launched new frozen plant-based food innovations, starting with Mini Beef Empanadas and Sausage Pizza Empanadas. These new products incorporate delicious plant-based ground beef from Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat. 

Emma Leigh & Co.  is a plant-based frozen food company founded and owned by entrepreneur, model and star in Selling Sunset on Netflix, Emma Leigh Hernan. Emma is a third-generation food manufacturer as her family has been producing food locally in Massachusetts since the 90s and her passion for food has taken her on this new business venture. 

Inspired by her own healthy California lifestyle, Emma decided to start her own food brand with a focus on making plant-based frozen quality products available nationwide. Emma and Beyond Meat both share the belief that by incorporating plant-based protein in our diets, we can positively impact human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare.

“For years I have been experimenting with recipes in the kitchen where I love cooking for my family and friends. I am so grateful that I now get to make my nutritious food options with delicious and satiating plant-based meat from Beyond Meat,” says Emma Hernan and adds: “This is only the beginning as I am continuing to develop new amazing plant-based products that will be coming out later this year.”

“Our commitment to high-quality, non-GMO ingredients earns us the trust of companies like Emma Leigh & Co.,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. “Our plant-based innovations offer a nutritious, sustainable and ethical way to enjoy meat, with no sacrifice required on taste.”

The first two products available from Emma Leigh & Co. are Mini Beef Empanadas and Sausage Pizza Empanadas. Both items include Beyond Beef®, a plant-based ground meat product from Beyond Meat designed to deliver the juicy, meaty taste and texture of beef while offering a great source of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice.

All products are produced locally in Boston, MA, and they are available in Market Baskets, Roche Bros, Shaws Supermarket, Stew Leonards, Costco (not all locations) on QVC (airing January 2022), in local markets in Massachusetts, as well as online. More stores are being added for 2022.

About Emma-Leigh & Co:

Emma Leigh & Co. is founded and owned by Emma Leigh Hernan. Emma Hernan is an entrepreneur and angel investor. She is based in Los Angeles where she is also a Realtor with the Oppenheim Group and stars in Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset.

She grew up in the food industry since her grandfather founded Yankee Trader. Today, Yankee Trader is run by Emma’s mother, Stephanie Hernan, making Emma a third-generation food manufacturer.

Visit https://emmaleighco.com and follow @emmaleighandco and @emmahernan.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ida Bo Frazier
The Rose Group
ida@therosegrp.com

Related Images

Image 1: Emma Leigh & Co. Logo

Image 2: Emma Leigh Hernan

Image 3: Emma Leigh & Co. Product Shot

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Emma Leigh & Co. Logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.