‘The Consumer Challenge’ is part of nationwide tour to find promising business concepts

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entrepreneur Media and its venture firm, Entrepreneur Ventures, are partnering with Nashville Entrepreneur Center (“NEC”) to host ‘The Consumer Challenge.’ Taking place from 11:30am to 1pm CST on March 6, the event is part of Entrepreneur Ventures’ nationwide tour to discover and invest in extraordinary entrepreneurs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Entrepreneur Media and Entrepreneur Ventures to co-host an event that embodies our mission at NEC to increase the odds of success for entrepreneurs,” said Sam Davidson, CEO of NEC. “This platform not only showcases the ingenuity of consumer-facing companies, but also provides invaluable opportunities for them to connect with investors and take their businesses to new heights.”

The event, being hosted at the NEC on 41 Peabody Street in Nashville, invites consumer-facing companies to present their ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win a spot on Elevator Pitch, an exciting showcase for budding businesspeople produced by Entrepreneur Media. Finalists include:

● Aabesh De with Flora

● Nikki Sanz with Giggs

● Justin Gray with Potluck

● Wesley Belden with Raise Financial

The top two entrepreneurs will earn free passes to the 11th season of Elevator Pitch, a dynamic platform where entrepreneurs have just 60 seconds inside an elevator to impress an esteemed panel of investors with their business, product or idea. If the investors are intrigued, the entrepreneur is welcomed into the board room for further discussions and negotiations toward a potential investment.

After Nashville, the tour will continue to several key cities, including Ann Arbor, Austin, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco and others as dates are determined. This expansive tour will also include stops at top university pitch competitions, where student entrepreneurs will be handpicked for their innovative ideas and potential.

To attend, or for more information about the event, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/the-consumer-challenge-tickets-815649147557.

About Entrepreneur Ventures

Entrepreneur Ventures is a venture capital fund backed by Entrepreneur Media, publisher of Entrepreneur Magazine, the leading authority on emerging companies and brands, and producer of various events and content. Entrepreneur Ventures was established to invest up to $10 million in 150 to 200 pre-seed stage startups, primarily operating in the CPG, consumer, and B2B frontier tech sectors. Led by General Partners Danny Beckett, Jr. and Jonathan Hung, Entrepreneur Ventures is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices and partners in New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and Grand Rapids.

About Nashville Entrepreneur Center

Nashville Entrepreneur Center (NEC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) founded in 2010 to help make Nashville the best place to start and grow a business by increasing the likelihood of success for entrepreneurs. Through world-class education and a vibrant membership community, NEC has supported over 14,000 entrepreneurs who have collectively raised $300M in capital, generated over $400M in revenue, and facilitated over $100M in exits. For more information, visit www.ec.co and follow @entrecenter on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & X.