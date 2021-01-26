Entrepreneurial STEM students wanted for new Ph.D. program

Nanotechnology research conducted at Missouri S&T. Photo by Tom Wagner/Missouri S&T

Rolla, MO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powered by a $300 million gift to strengthen entrepreneurship and innovation in the STEM fields, Missouri University of Science and Technology has established a new Ph.D. fellowship program for innovation-minded students interested in pursuing a doctoral degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

The new Kummer Innovation and Entrepreneurship (I&E) Doctoral Fellows Program provides 12-month stipends and tuition remission for up to four years to qualified students pursuing a Ph.D. at Missouri S&T. The program is open to full-time domestic and international students admitted to a STEM degree program at Missouri S&T. The fellowship is limited to 100 students annually, and students may now apply for the fall 2021 semester.

The Kummer I&E Doctoral Fellows Program is supported through a recent $300 million gift to Missouri S&T from June and Fred Kummer, successful business leaders from St. Louis. Fred Kummer is a 1955 civil engineering graduate of Missouri S&T and a successful entrepreneur who founded HBE Corp., a leading design-build company that specialized in constructing medical centers and other health care facilities.

“June and Fred’s vision is to equip today’s students to become the innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs and leaders of the future,” says Dr. Mo Dehghani, chancellor of Missouri S&T. “We are grateful to the Kummers for creating this fellowship for qualified and deserving students who want to pursue a doctoral education at S&T, one of the nation’s leading technological research universities.”

The Kummer program differs from many Ph.D. fellowships because it is designed to immerse students in the concepts of innovation and entrepreneurship with the goal of conducting research that will benefit society in practical, applied ways, Dehghani says.

“Our desire, and June and Fred Kummer’s desire, is to help instill an entrepreneurial mindset in our best and brightest doctoral students,” he says.

Students interested in becoming a Kummer I&E Doctoral Fellow for the inaugural fall 2021 class should apply by Feb. 19. A selection committee will review all qualified applicants, and students selected for the program will be notified by April 12.

For more information about the program, visit KummerInstitute.mst.edu/FellowsProgram.

About Missouri University of Science and Technology

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, education, the humanities, and the liberal arts. Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a strong return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. Missouri S&T is the top public engineering university of 2021 as ranked by College Factual. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

About the Kummer Institute

Established through a $300 million gift to Missouri University of Science and Technology, the Kummer Institute for Student Success, Research and Economic Development was established in October 2020 to transform Missouri S&T and the south-central Missouri region by cultivating leadership and technological innovation; nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset; fostering expansion of academic-industry partnerships to directly address emerging needs of industry; and creating economic growth for the region. The Kummer Institute fulfills the vision of June and Fred Kummer, longtime benefactors of Missouri S&T. Learn more at KummerInstitute.mst.edu.

