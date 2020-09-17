Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Enveil Releases New Infographic Highlighting the Business-Enabling Power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Enveil Releases New Infographic Highlighting the Business-Enabling Power of Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Infographic serves to draw attention to this important and increasingly visible category

Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new infographic released today by Enveil, the pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use, highlights the growing need for Privacy Enhancing Technologies — an increasingly visible family of technologies that enable, enhance, and preserve the privacy of data throughout its lifecycle. The term Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) has been around for decades and is now experiencing a renaissance as the global awareness, demand, and regulation for privacy increases. These technologies allow data assets to be securely and privately used, overcoming the very regulatory barriers that have in many ways spurred a renewed interest in their utilization.

“Privacy Enhancing Technologies can be used to enable a number of critical business functions while prioritizing the privacy and security of data assets, an increasingly important need amid the rise of global privacy regulations,” said Dr. Ellison Anne Williams, Founder and CEO of Enveil. “There is no doubt PETs are transformative and we’re proud to be advocating for and solutioning in this powerful category that is delivering unparalleled business value. PETs such as homomorphic encryption aren’t making something better; they are making something entirely new possible.”

There are a broad and varied range of business-enabling capabilities powered by Privacy Enhancing Technologies. While the label itself is intuitively powerful, it is also ill-defined and often misunderstood and this infographic is designed to help educated business leaders on the power of the technologies within this category. For organizations, PETs are an innovative path to extracting critical insights without the need to move or replicate data, enabling them to pursue data sharing and collaboration practices while remaining in compliance.

To download the infographic or learn more about how Enveil is delivering on the promise of this powerful category, please visit: https://www.enveil.com/privacyenhancingtechnologies

 

About Enveil: Enveil is a pioneering data security company protecting Data in Use. Enveil’s business-enabling and privacy-preserving capabilities for secure data search, sharing, and collaboration protect data while it’s being used or processed – the ‘holy grail’ of data encryption. Powered by homomorphic encryption, Enveil’s ZeroReveal® solutions allow organizations to securely derive insights, cross-match, and search third-party data assets without ever revealing the contents of the search itself or compromising the security or ownership of the underlying data. Enveil is 2020 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and its award-winning solutions deliver nation-state level protection to the global marketplace. Founded by U.S. Intelligence Community alumni with backgrounds in mathematics, algorithmics, and machine learning, Enveil is revolutionizing data security by addressing a Data in Use vulnerability that people have been chasing for more than 20 years. Learn more at www.enveil.com.

Attachment

  • Enveil_PrivacyEnhancingTechnologies_Infographic 
CONTACT: Lisa Bader
Enveil
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.