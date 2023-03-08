AirAnswers® and Enviro Building Systems team up to identify and to eliminate indoor biocontamination

NORTH CHICAGO, Il., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirAnswers® has announced a new partnership today with Enviro Building Systems. The partnership provides AirAnswers’ state of the art air sampling to detect any airborne Virus, Mold and Allergen with Enviro Building Systems ability to remediate and monitor the indoor air quality of buildings and workplaces as a turn-key offering.

The addition of the AirAnswers air sampling and diagnostic system expands Enviro Building Systems capability to provide the leading air quality assessment system to complement their current remediation services, and continuous indoor air quality monitoring. AirAnswers® is the only commercially available comprehensive air sampling system that detects, identifies, and measures all biological particles including molds, mycotoxins, viruses, and allergens, down to 0.1 microns in size. AirAnswers® technology provides users the ability to assess and to monitor indoor spaces for the presence of virtually any biological contaminant. By identifying the indoor airborne contaminants with AirAnswers®, Enviro Building Systems can provide targeted remediation and monitoring services to remove viruses, molds and allergens from indoor environments.

“The AirAnswers technology is the state of the art and will allow us to provide the very best services in Indoor Air Safety. With the addition of AirAnswers to our service offering, we can provide a turnkey solution that will tell you what is in your air so we can effectively remediate and remove any harmful contaminants. We could not be happier with the partnership,” says Reagan Anderson, VP Operations

“Our partnership with Enviro Building Systems is major step forward in our Air Quality Program that emphasizes Assessment-Remediation-Monitoring as the way to ensure healthier environments. Partnerships like this are game changers in the indoor air quality market and I am looking forward to a very successful collaboration,” notes Jim Koziarz, CEO AirAnswers

To learn more about this partnership, contact: Katie Gragg, Marketing Manager at AirAnswers® 866-539-4253, kgragg@airanswers.com

About Enviro Building Systems:

Enviro Building Systems (EBS) has carefully designed and sourced practical, cost effective environmental IAQ testing, technologies, services, live monitoring, and validation systems to control air quality issues that arise in your indoor environment. EBS designs, supplies, retrofits, and builds controlled indoor environments. We have over 35 years in HVAC, IAQ solutions, commercial remodel, & construction.

About AirAnswers, Inc:

Based at Rosalind Franklin University’s Innovation and Research Park in North Chicago, Illinois, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers’ highly sensitive patented technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to the 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver customized prevention and management solutions to improve health and peace of mind by transforming indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has been validated with an extensive portfolio of patents* and publications in peer-reviewed literature. www.airanswers.com