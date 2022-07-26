Environmental & Operational advantages Offered by Automated Waste Collection System to offer an Absolute Opportunity of $ 385.5 Million during forecast period (2022-2032)

Adoption of AI & IoT in creating automatic waste collection systems is expected to make waste collection process simple and is expected to boost the market by 8.9% CAGR by 2032

United States, Rockville MD, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global automated waste collection system is currently valued at US $ 286.4 Million. This is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach a market value of US$ 671.9 Million by 2032.

Municipalities in many countries have now shifted to automatic waste collecting systems, replacing the manual way of collecting trash. Moreover, automated waste collection systems offer various several environmental and operational advantages. In addition to this, increasing awareness regarding environmental care is expected to boost the growth of the market. Other factors such as rising population and industrialization are leading to high rise in volume of waste across the globe.

Also, use of artificial intelligence and IoT in waste automation systems is expected to boost the growth of the market. Artificial intelligence and robotics will help separate garbage and will make the job simpler and less time consuming.

Besides this, many key players are focusing on creating apps to spread awareness about automatic waste collection systems. Moreover, these apps help users in knowing how much waste they are producing. Also, rise in debris across cities is pushing many players to use hi-tech solutions to address this issue.

Key Takeaways:

Europe has dominated the market, as it comprises of 24% of the share of the global market. Automatic waste collection points are already put in major European regions like London, Barcelona, and Copenhagen.

Residential waste collection systems account for the maximum share of Automatic Waste Collection Systems market.

Growth Drivers:

Large quantity of debris collected in major cities is driving the demand for automatic waste collection systems in residential sector. Moreover, architects, planners, and developers are launching debris management solutions.

Meanwhile, commercial sector is also expected to boost the growth of the market during forecast period. Increasing availability of commercial space in various countries such as China and India will boost the segment’s growth.

Rapid use of AI & IoT to separate garbage is expected to boost the growth of the market during forecast period.

North America is expected to contribute to the growth of the market due to US government’s investment and it’s high interest in mantaining nation clean and free of dangers.

Restraints:

Public’s reluctance to adopt smart bins is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover, many people find it difficult to break their old habits of collecting garbage manually.

Lack of significant investments is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth. Moreover, tanks and process vessels require significant investments for anaerobic digestion and hence turn out to be challenging to implement a process at commercial scale.

Competitive Landscape:

Automated waste collection systems manufacturers are focusing on new product development and upgrading it with robotics and artificial intelligence. Market is highly consolidated and top manufacturers in the landscape hold around 25% to 30% of the market share. For instance,

Clean Robotics offers smart trash bin robots to solve landfill waste problems. These smart bins help in sorting recyclables from landfill wastes and are based on advanced IoT and AI technology.

Dansk SkraldesugApS offers Central Waste System, product that applies to multi-story buildings. This center contains a waste tank that is wired with pipes and each pipe is attached to sanitary storage bins.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Caverion Corporation

Cleantech Group

Dansk SkraldesugApS

Envac

Europa Co. Ltd

Logiwaste AB

MariCap Oy

Ros Roca

More Valuable Insights on Waste Automation Systems Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global Waste Automation Systems Market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the Waste Automation Systems through detailed segmentation as follows:

Segmentation of Automatic Waste Collection System Industry Research

Automatic Waste Collection System by End Use : Hospitals Hotels/Restaurants Airports Educational Institutions Universities Stadiums

Automatic Waste Collection System by Industry : Commercial Residential Industrial



Automatic Waste Collection System by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Fact.MR's Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

