Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EnviroServe Acquires Bodine and WEG Environmental Businesses from Univar Solutions

EnviroServe Acquires Bodine and WEG Environmental Businesses from Univar Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroServe, a Savage Company, has purchased two environmental businesses—Bodine Services of the Midwest (Bodine) and Weavertown Environmental Group (WEG)—from Univar Solutions. This acquisition expands and enhances EnviroServe’s when you need us, where you need us” network of highly-trained teams with specialized equipment, providing emergency response, environmental remediation and waste management services throughout the United States.

“We’re excited to grow our environmental services business, building on existing relationships and offering additional capabilities to our combined set of Customers,” said Nathan Savage, Environmental Sector President for Savage. “With our recent acquisition of Northridge Group and several new locations opening, EnviroServe has become a significant player in the environmental services and waste management industries. We’re continuing to aggressively expand our services and geographic reach in North America so we can provide Customers with industry-leading service when, where and how they need us.”

Founded in 1960, Bodine provides waste management, environmental consulting and contracting, and plant maintenance in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. WEG is based in Pennsylvania and has been in business for nearly 40 years, providing services that include emergency response, industrial cleaning, site remediation, and workplace training on safety, health and environmental practices.

EnviroServe provides comprehensive solutions for emergency and planned environmental service needs for industrial, commercial and residential Customers, including:

  • 24-hour emergency spill and disaster response
  • Environmental remediation
  • Waste transportation and disposal services
  • Soil and groundwater remediation
  • Specialized industrial and storage tank services
  • Railroad services including AAR repairs
  • Facility decontamination (including SafeSite℠ service for COVID-19)
  • Oil and gas environmental services
  • PCB remediation services

EnviroServe is part of Savage, a global provider of transportation, logistics, materials handling, and industrial services across Customers’ supply chains, helping enable Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.enviroserve.com and www.savageservices.com.

Attachment

  • EnviroServe photo 
CONTACT: Jeff Hymas
EnviroServe
801-944-6584
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.