ENVISION to Report Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 30, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announces that it will report fiscal year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 30, 2020 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, March 30, 2020, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments.  Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10139901. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Envision Solar International call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/evsi200330.html which is also available through the company’s website at http://client.irwebkit.com/envisionsolar/events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 30, 2020. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Alyson Dutch
Brown + Dutch PR
[email protected]
+1 310 456 7151

Investor Relations:
Tristan Traywick
Senior Account Director
CORE IR
516 222 2560
[email protected]
www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.

