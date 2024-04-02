Company Provides Corporate Update that Include Updates on its Investigational Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant Meeting its Early Feasibility Study Milestones

Recent bipartisan Congressional bill, the Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act, seeks to open a pathway to insurance coverage for the Company’s Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (Nasdaq: COCH), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing devices, today announced its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial and Corporate Highlights from Q4 2023 to Date

Completed Business Combination transaction at the end of September and began trading on Nasdaq under its own ticker, COCH, the first week of October 2023.

Secured up to $10 million in non-convertible, unsecured debt financing at the beginning of 2024 from billionaire entrepreneur Glen Taylor – a multi-decade shareholder, largest investor, and current Director.

Investigational Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant (Acclaim® CI): Early Feasibility Study (EFS) continues to meet milestones with all three implanted patients surpassing twelve-month post-activation visits remaining implanted. Announced four additional patents which brings the Company’s total to 30 issued U.S. patents, 16 pending U.S. patent applications, 12 issued foreign patents and 28 pending foreign and international patent applications for both products.

Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI): Continued efforts to address improper classification of fully implanted active middle ear implants (FI-AMEI) as hearing aids have resulted in the introduction of bipartisan Congressional bill – Hearing Device Coverage Clarification Act (H.R. 7254) – in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill aims to rectify the classification issue by removing FI-AMEIs from the broad hearing aid exclusion imposed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and properly designating them as fully implanted active middle ear implants – thereby making them eligible for coverage as hearing prosthetics.



“The year 2023 will be one to remember in our ambitious journey to becoming the leading hearing implant company in the world: we saw our first podium presentation on the Acclaim® implant in June; completed a business combination in September; began trading as a public company under the ticker symbol “COCH” on the Nasdaq in October; and all three patients in the early feasibility study completed twelve months of post-activation follow-up in December,” commented Brent Lucas, Envoy Medical’s CEO. “We are moving forward with our plans and hope to start our pivotal clinical trial for the fully implanted Acclaim® cochlear implant in 2024. We are also excited about the Esteem® FI-AMEI implant’s future and look forward to providing more updates with our progress in 2024. It is an exciting time to be in the hearing implant business and we hope savvy investors start to pay more attention to the space.”

Financial Results from YE 2023

Revenue increased $79,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, driven by growth in replacement component sales.

R&D expenses increased approximately $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the previous year. The increase was driven by an increase of $3.0 million in R&D product costs for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the Company continued to optimize its fully implanted cochlear implant product in preparation for the pivotal clinical study. Additionally, there was an increase of $0.9 million in personnel and salary costs as the Company increased headcount across the clinical and cochlear R&D department.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to market access efforts related to the Esteem FI-AMEI product, a gradual increase of activity around the investigational Acclaim CI product, and more activity around name recognition of Envoy Medical among both end users and professionals.

General and administrative expenses increased $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to prior year. The increase is primarily due to a $2.8 million rise in professional and legal fees in 2023 related to the finalization of the Business Combination in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, there was a $1.6 million increase in personnel-related costs for the year ended December 31, 2023 as the Company expanded its headcount in preparation for going public.

As of December 31, 2023 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.2 million.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

The Company believes the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant (“Acclaim CI”) will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified ear surgeon and audiologist.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss capable of delivering 24/7 hearing capability using the ear’s natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function.* Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,218 $ 183 Accounts receivable, net 70 41 Other receivable 176 – Inventories 1,404 1,295 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 957 129 Total current assets 6,825 1,648 Property and equipment, net 351 331 Operating lease right-of-use assets (related party) 464 577 Total assets $ 7,640 $ 2,556 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,554 $ 1,003 Accrued expenses 4,613 608 Convertible notes payable, current portion (related party) – 448 Operating lease liability, current portion (related party) 158 125 Product warranty liability, current portion 311 335 Total current liabilities 6,636 2,519 Convertible notes payable, net of current portion (related party) – 33,397 Product warranty liability, net of current portion 1,923 2,143 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion (related party) 404 565 Warrant liability 332 – Forward purchase agreement put option liability 103 – Forward purchase agreement warrant liability 4 – Warrant liability (related party) – 127 Total liabilities 9,402 38,751 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 15) Stockholders’ deficit: Series A Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 and zero shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 4,500,000 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively – – Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 and 232,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 19,599,982 and 10,122,581 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 255,596 189,904 Accumulated deficit (257,242 ) (225,985 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (118 ) (115 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (1,762 ) (36,195 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 7,640 $ 2,556

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 316 $ 237 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 789 498 Research and development 8,956 4,975 Sales and marketing 1,666 885 General and administrative 7,276 2,585 Total costs and operating expenses 18,687 8,943 Operating loss (18,371 ) (8,706 ) Other income (expense): Loss from changes in fair value of convertible notes payable (related party) (13,332 ) (7,090 ) Change in fair value of Forward purchase agreement put option liability (69 ) – Change in fair value of Forward purchase agreement warrant liability 842 – Change in fair value of warrant liability 942 – Other income (expense) 80 (127 ) Total other income (expense), net (11,537 ) (7,217 ) Net loss $ (29,908 ) $ (15,923 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (29,908 ) $ (15,923 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (29,908 ) $ (15,923 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (2.38 ) $ (1.57 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (2.38 ) $ (1.57 ) Weighted-average common stock outstanding, basic 12,552,925 10,123,169 Weighted-average common stock outstanding, diluted 12,552,925 10,123,169 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3 ) (7 ) Other comprehensive loss (3 ) (7 ) Comprehensive loss $ (29,911 ) $ (15,930 )