Enzymatica AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ)

Press release

25 October 2017

Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in Enzymatica AB (publ)

Enzymatica held an extraordinary general meeting today on 25 October 2017 in Lund. The general meeting resolved upon the following:

Resolution on personnel option program

The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal for resolution to adopt Personnel Option Program 2017/2023 II and resolution to issue directed warrants as well as approval of transfer of warrants. Personnel Option Program 2017/2023 II corresponds in all material respects with the terms and conditions for Personnel Option Program 2017/2023 as resolved by the annual general meeting on 20 April 2017 and the purpose for the implementation of Personnel Option Program 2017/2023 II is to enable additional employees to participate in an incentive program on equivalent terms. The program entails that a maximum of 1,390,000 personnel options shall be offered to a by the board elected circle of individuals between 25 October 2017 and 25 December 2017. The holders can utilize the allotted personnel options during the period from and including 1 May 2021 to and including 31 July 2023. Each personnel option confers a right to acquire one new share in the company against cash consideration at a utilization price of SEK 4.22, which corresponds to 150 percent of the average value of the Enzymatica share on Nasdaq First North during the period from and including 5 April 2017 to and including 19 April 2017. The personnel options shall be allotted without consideration and cannot be transferred.

In order to enable the delivery of shares as well as to hedge ancillary costs, primarily social security charges, a maximum of 1,826,738 warrants shall be issued to Enzymatica’s wholly owned subsidiary Enzymatica Care AB which thereafter may be transferred to the participants without consideration in connection with the utilization of personnel options. The dilution effect of the program is approximately 2 percent. The maximum dilution effect of program 2017/2023 and program 2017/2023 II is approximately 5 percent of the company’s share capital and votes.

Extended authorization of the board to issue new shares

The general meeting resolved to extend the existing authorization of the board to issue new shares, resolved by the annual general meeting in 2017, as regards reasons. The reason for deviation from the general preferential rights, in addition to enable the company to raise new capital and to take advantage of future opportunities to attract new long-term owners of strategic importance to the company, as well as to finance the company’s growth strategy, is also to enable the company to acquire the remaining minority shares in the subsidiary Zymetech ehf. by issue in kind. In other respects, the authorization by the annual general meeting remains unaltered.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Lindberg, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 (0)708-86 53 70 | Email: [email protected]

