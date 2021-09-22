Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Carlos Restrepo to lead Research, Development and Engineering Functions

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced that Carlos Restrepo has been named Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will provide strategic direction over Eos’ proprietary technology and its alignment with overall business goals and customer needs.

“Carlos will be instrumental to the development of our technology as demand for energy storage continues to grow and new applications are identified,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “We are confident that his versatile engineering background, business acumen and energy experience will position him to be a key leader within our company and the industry more broadly.”

Throughout his nearly 20-year career in energy, Restrepo developed numerous electrical products and holds more than 30 patents involving electrical engineering innovations. Restrepo joins Eos after seven years at sonnen Inc., a global market leader in smart residential energy storage systems, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director. Prior to this, he was responsible for the U.S. R&D program at Sputnik Engineering, a manufacturer of grid connected solar inverters. He also held various roles at Siemens Energy and Automation, where he managed a development team composed of engineers, technicians, designers and development consultants.

Restrepo has served on the Board of Directors for multiple organizations including the Georgia Solar Energy Association and Smart Electric Power Alliance. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and has completed executive education courses at Harvard University and Emory University.

“I look forward to working with the Eos team to harness the power of the company’s breakthrough technology and accelerate the product roadmap to meet the strong market demand,” Restrepo said. “As the world shifts to renewables, long duration clean energy storage will play a critical role and Eos is incredibly well-positioned to serve this growing market.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it’s the core of our innovative systems providing utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; the failure to convert firm order backlog to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with changes in federal, state, or local laws; risks associated with potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to U.S. trade policies; risks resulting from the impact of global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus, Covid-19; and risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Eos’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Eos’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Eos makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Eos operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Eos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.