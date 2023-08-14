Company begins Eos Z3 battery module and Eos cube commercial manufacturing ramp

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Key Highlights

$0.2 million of revenue, compared to $5.9 million in 2Q 2022, as the Company strategically transitions manufacturing to the Eos Z3™ energy storage system.

Cost of Goods Sold of $11.2 million, a 69% decrease compared to 2Q 2022, driven by a decrease in volume partially offset by commissioning related expenses.

$23.6 million in operating expenses, an 11% decrease compared to 2Q 2022, primarily driven by reduced professional services partially offset by a non-cash Gen 2.3 equipment write down.

$23.2 million cash balance on June 30, 2023, compared to $16.1 million on March 31, 2023.

Booked $86.9 million in orders during the first half of 2023, resulting in an order backlog of $533.6 million as of June 30, 2023, a 17% increase compared to June 30, 2022.

The Company continues to progress through the Department of Energy Loan Programs’ process for its Title XVII loan and is anticipating a decision regarding conditional approval in the near term.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, “We have made significant progress on our transition to Z3 and I am very pleased with the initial output and performance of the semi-automated line. We are seeing clear advantages with Z3’s cycle time, performance consistency, and system simplification. Being able to run discrete manufacturing processes in the first half of the year has resulted in valuable learnings which we believe will result in both time and capital efficiencies as we develop our state-of-the art manufacturing line and begin to scale our production.”

Mastrangelo continued, “There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us and we are excited to build out our future manufacturing line and continue the Z3 transition to deliver, at scale, what the market needs so badly – a commercially available alternative to lithium-ion technology that we believe is safe, durable, flexible, non-flammable, non-corrosive and easily recycled.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it’s the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery energy storage systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding new orders in the current fiscal period to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or cancelled, we adjust orders in the current period and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus letters of intent (“LOI”) or firm commitments from customers. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a Purchase Order (“PO”) or Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) executed by both parties.

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Total revenue $ 249 $ 5,895 $ 9,084 $ 9,193 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 11,246 36,866 38,186 72,443 Research and development expenses 5,026 5,464 10,471 10,427 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,138 19,115 27,093 33,394 Loss from write-down of property, plant, and equipment 5,436 1,997 6,196 2,005 Grant (income) expense, net – (169 ) – 4 Total costs and expenses 34,846 63,273 81,946 118,273 Operating loss (34,597 ) (57,378 ) (72,862 ) (109,080 ) Interest expense, net 4,886 284 9,715 622 Interest expense – related party 14,758 2,664 28,513 4,838 Change in fair value of derivatives – related party 74,633 (4,248 ) 87,723 (12,510 ) Loss on debt extinguishment / other expense 2,754 632 4,405 513 Loss before income taxes $ (131,628 ) $ (56,710 ) $ (203,218 ) $ (102,543 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2 (23 ) 12 (65 ) Net loss $ (131,630 ) $ (56,687 ) $ (203,230 ) $ (102,478 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (1.12 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (1.86 ) Diluted $ (1.12 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (1.99 ) $ (1.86 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 117,320,802 56,021,185 102,106,041 54,991,475 Diluted 117,320,802 56,021,185 102,106,041 54,991,475

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(In thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,243 $ 17,076 Other current assets 40,728 38,071 Property and equipment, net 19,683 27,169 Other assets 25,296 24,472 Total assets 108,950 106,788 Total liabilities 338,491 239,499 Total deficit (229,541 ) (132,711 )