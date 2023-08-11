NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 9, 2022 to July 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (4) such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Eos you have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

