EP Catheter Ablation Market Value to Reach US$ 2.74 billion by the End of 2026: Transparency Market Research

Albany – NY, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prevalence of cardiovascular conditions such as arrhythmia has fuelled the need for electrophysiology (EP) studies and catheter ablation procedures. Doctors are recommending patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders to control the fast beating of their heart by undergoing catheter ablation. According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research, the global market for EP catheter ablation will surge robustly, bringing in over US$ 2.74 Bn in revenues by the end of 2026. During the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global EP catheter ablation market is assessed to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.9%.

The report has reveals that hospitals will be the largest end-users in the global EP catheter ablation market. Since EP studies and ablation procedures need extensive hospitalization, the end-use of these catheters in hospitals is estimated to bring in more than US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2026. Throughout the forecast period, hospitals will remain the predominant end-users by account for more than three-fourth of revenues procured in the global EP catheter ablation market.

Leading manufacturers of medical devices across the globe are viewed as the key participants in the global EP catheter ablation market. Companies namely, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Lepu Medical Tech Co. Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., and CardioFocus Inc. are anticipated to remain active the expansion of the global EP catheter ablation market through 2026. Several manufacturers of ablation catheters will be focusing on developing devices that aid patient comfort during the procedures.

Demand for RF Ablation Catheters to Gain Traction in 2017 and beyond

The report analyzed the global EP catheter ablation market on the grounds of products, disease indication, and end-uses. In 2017, it is estimated that around US$ 790 Mn worth of EP catheter ablation devices were sold for treatment of atrial fibrillation and flutter. Cardiac arrhythmia is also expected to emerge as a key indication driving the sales of ablation catheters.

On the basis of products, the report anticipates that radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters will witness the highest sales during the forecast period. Patients are being actively adopting radiofrequency ablation, and its effectiveness has been employed to treat the heart’s electrical conduction system and to ablate dysfunctional tissues. Catheters used in RF ablation have been identified for enabling surgeons to reduce collateral damage significantly during tissue ablation procedure. By the end of 2026, the sales of RF ablation catheters are expected to account for more than 45% share of the global market revenues.

North America to Represent Largest EP Catheter Ablation Market

A regional analysis provided in the report reveal that the global market for EP catheter ablation will witness a dominance of North America. Robust healthcare infrastructure in the US creates feasibility in performing surgical procedures such as ablation. Moreover, favorable healthcare regulations support the production of advanced medical devices such as EP catheters. During the forecast period, it is estimated that the EP catheter ablation market in North America will expand at a CAGR of 6.7%. The demand for EP catheters and ablation catheters is also expected to be high in Europe. Meanwhile, the EP catheter ablation market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be characterized by increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, growing geriatric population, manufacturing convenience, and lucrative medical plans.

