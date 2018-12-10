EPA & DHA: Worldwide Market Trends, Analysis & Outlook to 2023 – Robust Demand from Health Conscious Consumers Boosts Growth

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “EPA & DHA Market – Segmented by Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid, Docosahexaenoic Acid), Concentration, Form (Triglycerides, Ethyl Esters), Source , Application and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global EPA & DHA market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

EPA and DHA are gaining importance and becoming a part of the consumer’s daily diet. The key reasons for this change have been the increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people taking preventive healthcare measures. Moreover, emerging applications of EPA and DHA in food, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition are further stimulating the market growth.

The market is budding, owing to growing information about the advantages of consuming supplements and functional food enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, among consumers. Asia-Pacific and North America, together contributed more market share followed by Middle East & Africa owing to the consumer awareness in the developing countries.

Robust Demand from Health Conscious Consumers Boosts Growth

The increased awareness about EPA and DHA has resulted in an increase in application of these ingredients across several end-user industry and markets for direct human consumption. In addition, the most rapidly emerging applications of EPA and DHA are in food, dietary supplements, and clinical nutrition. Most of these sectors demand EPA and DHA with high purity and concentration.

EPA and DHA has various benefits over health, such as preventing cardiovascular diseases by reducing triglyceride level, reducing obesity, bone health, inflammatory health and increasing immunity. Moreover, the EPA and DHA have been proven to help overweight individuals by contributing to the improvement of body composition by increasing metabolism and fat burning potential. They also help in suppressing appetite, which leads to the consumption of fewer calories.

However, fluctuating costs and mild side effects of EPA and DHA supplements that includes unpleasant taste, bad breath, bad-smelling sweat, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms, such as heartburn, nausea, and diarrhea, are limiting the consumers from choosing EPA and DHA-based productsImage

The EPA market is driven by robust demands from dietary supplements sector wherein increasing amount of EPA is channelized in developing adult-based essential omega-3 supplements.

Fish oil-based EPA and DHA have been commercially utilized in a variety of dietary supplements and pharmaceutical formulations that are focused on cardiovascular diseases, blood pressure, brain health, infant, and prenatal nutrition.

EPA-based supplements are trending in global market, owing to their perceived health benefits among consumers. These supplements are particularly developed for addressing brain, heart health, and inflammatory health.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Share in the Global EPA & DHA Market

Asia-Pacific maintains the leading position in the EPA & DHA market, due strong manufacturing base, increasing middle class population, disposable income, and health awareness are fueling the consumption of EPA and DHA ingredients.

The dietary supplements sector in Indian marketplace is expected to emerge as a lucrative application sector for EPA and DHA ingredients amid increase in discretionary spending.

The algal oil as a source of EPA and DHA ingredients is projected to grow faster due to large proportion of vegetarian consumers in the country.

The Japanese EPA and DHA market is driven by R&D efforts that are channelized toward improving the effectiveness, bioavailability, and overall quality of these fatty acids.

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Competitive Landscape

The key brands in EPA and DHA market are embarking on mergers and acquisitions and new product development as some of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings respectively.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Study Assumptions

2. Market Insights

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Industry Attractiveness-Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

4.1.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

4.2 By Concentration Type

4.2.1 High Concentrated

4.2.2 Medium Concentrated

4.2.3 Low Concentrated

4.3 By Form (Fatty acid)

4.3.1 Triglycerides

4.3.2 Ethyl Esters

4.4 By Source

4.4.1 Fish Oil

4.4.2 Algae Oil

4.4.3 Krill Oil

4.4.4 Other Sources

4.5 By Application

4.5.1 Infant Formulae

4.5.2 Dietary Supplements

4.5.3 Fortified Food and Beverages

4.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.5 Other Applications

5. EPA and DHA Market By Geography

5.1 North America EPA and DHA Market Size (2018-2023)

5.2 Europe EPA and DHA Market Size (2018-2023)

5.3 Asia-Pacific EPA and DHA Market Size (2018-2023)

5.4 South America EPA and DHA Market Size (2018-2023)

5.5 Middle East & South Africa EPA and DHA Market Size (2018-2023)

6. Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Royal DSM

7.2 Croda International PLC

7.3 Omega Protein Corporation

7.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.5 Corbion

7.6 BASF SE

7.7 Pelagia AS

7.8 Golden Omega S.A.

7.9 Arctic Nutrition AS

7.10 Organic Technologies

7.11 KD Pharma Group

7.12 Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.

7.13 Novasep Holding SAS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hc92j/epa_and_dha?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Ingredients