Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EPA eGRID TOOL UPGRADED TO ENABLE MORE EFFICIENT, DATA-DRIVEN EMISSIONS DECISIONS

EPA eGRID TOOL UPGRADED TO ENABLE MORE EFFICIENT, DATA-DRIVEN EMISSIONS DECISIONS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Abt Associates Significantly Improves Data Visualization for Policymakers, Public

Rockville, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abt Associates’ latest upgrade of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) eGRID database—which provides data on power generation, air pollutant emissions, and emission rates for power plants in the United States—is a big one. The latest iteration offers extensive new functionality and robust data visualization.

 Designed and built by Abt, the new site offers the first interactive data explorer for eGRID. Users can sort by fuel type (including fossil fuels and renewable energy such as wind, solar, and hydro), emission type, and region, and these outputs can support policy decisions around energy usage. The new functionality also enables policymakers to quickly locate, visualize, and export this data. This same data fuels EPA’s Power Profiler tool, which allows businesses and consumers to identify and understand emissions associated with their own electricity usage.

 “Data is the key to effective emissions reduction policies, and our upgrades to eGRID provide a quantum leap in user experience and data visualization,” said Paul Anninos, vice president, Health and Environment. “The new eGRID website makes huge strides in enabling stakeholders to connect the dots on power generation and emission rates.”

 ###

 About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

http://www.abtassociates.com

CONTACT: Eric Tischler
Abt Associates
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.