ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Appointment of Nick Monk as Director of Sales for UK Operation

London, United Kingdom, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Holdings Europe is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Monk as Director of Sales for the UK and Ireland markets. Mr. Monk’s initial focus will be on building a direct sales team and customer engagement. Nick has over 20 years of senior management experience in the packaging sector, most recently with MCC Labels in the UK leading their Daventry site and doubling revenue in just four years.  

As announced on April 8, 2019, ePac Holdings Europe has been formed in partnership with ePac Flexible Packaging, with the first location being ePac UK.  Built on break-through digital printing technology, ePac is the market leader focused on fast time to market for pouches and rollstock

ePac UK is currently open for sales, with order fulfillment handled out of ePac’s US locations until the plant is operational in late 2019. All ePac locations are full-service manufacturing plants with prepress, digital printing, laminating, and pouch making performed in-house.

According to Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Holdings Europe: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to the ePac family. His know-how and relationships across the UK and Ireland will be instrumental to our growth and promises to help our customers explore the full power of digital printing. We are excited to get started, and build on the rapid growth ePac has achieved since first opening 3 years ago in the US”.

Focused primarily on food manufacturers and co-packers, ePac serves brands of all sizes in local markets with a unique service model based on the latest in digital printing technology, the HP Indigo 20000.  ePac ships finished pouches in 15 business days once artwork is finalized, and in 10 business days for rollstock. With low minimum order requirements, and specializing in short and medium run length orders, ePac enables brands to order to demand and avoid inventory and obsolescence. To learn more about ePac visit ePacFlexibles.CO.UK

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

Established in 2016; ePac is the first North American company based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from HP, Inc., the Indigo 20000. With 5 manufacturing locations operational in the US, 11 more to be added, and expansion into Europe, ePac is the largest company in the world offering the advantages of digital printing for flexible packaging to the communities and customers it serves.

ePacFlexibles.CO.UK

 

CONTACT: Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
5615737992
[email protected]

Johnny Hobieka
ePac Holdings Europe
+44-7825-744577
[email protected]
