ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Global Expansion

Aug. 04, 2022

Company to accelerate unprecedented growth based on all-digital business model

Austin, Texas, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, has announced it will accelerate its growth and transition to a global enterprise over the next 18 months. Eleven new sales and manufacturing locations will be established across Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East/North Africa, and North America bringing ePac’s global footprint to 36 locations.

In Europe, a second plant will be added in each of the UK, France, and Poland. In Austria, ePac Innsbruck will open in Q4 2022, along with a new site(s) to serve the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries.

In the Asia Pacific region, second plants will be added in Indonesia and Australia, and a new operation will start up in Malaysia. The company also plans to establish an Asia-based Global Services group to manage operations in the region.

In the Middle East/North Africa region, ePac West Africa in Ghana will open in Q4 of this year, while evaluations of new sites in Kenya and Turkey are underway.

Finally, in North America, previously announced ePac Montreal is planned to open in early 2023, along with 3 additional plants in the US.

Established in 2016, ePac is based on a disruptive business model that includes: 1) an all-digital and highly automated technology platform, 2) a commitment to the communities our plants reside in, and 3) a focus on helping small and medium size brands compete and grow. As the company has expanded its broad network of facilities and geographic coverage, it has enabled the rapid start-up of new plants and created the ability to split long run jobs among multiple plants. ePac’s platform is capable of serving all but the longest of run-lengths.

According to Jack Knott, ePac CEO: “To manage our growth and operations our company is transitioning from ePac Holdings, to ePac Global with an infrastructure to optimize market knowledge and growth in each country we are in.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging 

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help small and medium sized companies grow and compete with larger brands, ePac has 25 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. ePac is 100% digital and built on the latest in digital printing and workflow technologies, providing fast time to market and low minimum orders. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.

Attachment

  • ePac Global Expansion Press Release 
CONTACT: Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
561-573-7992
cjoachim@epacflexibles.com

