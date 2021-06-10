Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ePac Flexible Packaging Continues Expansion

ePac Flexible Packaging Continues Expansion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

All digital company set to open plants in Toronto and Portland; adds 2nd plant in Los Angeles

Austin, Texas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To meet increasing market demand for brands seeking faster time to market and the ability to order to demand, ePac Flexible Packaging today is announcing the opening of manufacturing plants in Toronto and Portland, as well its plans to open a second facility in Los Angeles. Construction of the ePac Toronto plant is complete and will begin operation on July 1, ePac Portland is set to open on August 1, and ePac Los Angeles 2 later this year. The addresses and contacts at each site are:

ePac Portland

18110 SE 34th Street, Suite # 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

General Manager: Spencer Watson

Email: [email protected]

ePac Toronto

209 Brunel Rd, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

General Manager: Hila Frish

Email: hfrish[email protected]

 ePac Los Angeles 2:

2340 S Archibald Avenue, Ontario, CA.

General Manager: Frank Velazquez

Email: [email protected]

The added capacity will not only serve new customers in the communities ePac is located in, but will also increase ePac’s overall capacity, providing digital printing, laminating, and pouch making services across more than 20 plants globally, further allowing the company to serve larger brands in addition to its primary focus on the SMB market.

According to Virag Patel, ePac’s COO: “We’re excited to open in these new markets, and in the case of Los Angeles add our second plant. Our growing network of manufacturing facilities and assets, including over 40 HP Indigo 20000 digital presses, also enables us to produce much longer run length jobs than what is commonly viewed as the crossover point between digital and analogue printing.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

Established in 2016, ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. The company is focused on sustainability, providing an eco-friendly manufacturing platform, and the ability to order to demand thereby reducing obsolescence. ePac also offers recyclable, compostable, and Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) film options, including the markets first child-resistant, resealable PCR pouch, ideal for environmentally focused brands that sell in regulated markets.

Attachment

  • ePac Portland – Toronto – LA2 Press Release (1) 
CONTACT: Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
561-573-7992
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.