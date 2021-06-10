ePac Flexible Packaging Continues Expansion

All digital company set to open plants in Toronto and Portland; adds 2nd plant in Los Angeles

Austin, Texas, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To meet increasing market demand for brands seeking faster time to market and the ability to order to demand, ePac Flexible Packaging today is announcing the opening of manufacturing plants in Toronto and Portland, as well its plans to open a second facility in Los Angeles. Construction of the ePac Toronto plant is complete and will begin operation on July 1, ePac Portland is set to open on August 1, and ePac Los Angeles 2 later this year. The addresses and contacts at each site are:

ePac Portland

18110 SE 34th Street, Suite # 255, Vancouver, WA 98683

General Manager: Spencer Watson

Email: [email protected]

ePac Toronto

209 Brunel Rd, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

General Manager: Hila Frish

Email: hfrish[email protected]

ePac Los Angeles 2:

2340 S Archibald Avenue, Ontario, CA.

General Manager: Frank Velazquez

Email: [email protected]

The added capacity will not only serve new customers in the communities ePac is located in, but will also increase ePac’s overall capacity, providing digital printing, laminating, and pouch making services across more than 20 plants globally, further allowing the company to serve larger brands in addition to its primary focus on the SMB market.

According to Virag Patel, ePac’s COO: “We’re excited to open in these new markets, and in the case of Los Angeles add our second plant. Our growing network of manufacturing facilities and assets, including over 40 HP Indigo 20000 digital presses, also enables us to produce much longer run length jobs than what is commonly viewed as the crossover point between digital and analogue printing.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

Established in 2016, ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. The company is focused on sustainability, providing an eco-friendly manufacturing platform, and the ability to order to demand thereby reducing obsolescence. ePac also offers recyclable, compostable, and Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) film options, including the markets first child-resistant, resealable PCR pouch, ideal for environmentally focused brands that sell in regulated markets.

