ePac Flexible Packaging Expands into Northern California

Austin, Texas USA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Austin, Texas USA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to open its next facility near Sacramento, serving the Northern California area.  The company has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by other ePac US locations until its manufacturing facility opens in 3Q 2020.

ePac Sacramento is a joint venture between Karma Packaging and ePac Holdings, and will be managed by Pete Rogers, a long-time Sacramento native and business owner. The ePac manufacturing facility will be located at 1601 Aviation Blvd Suite 125, Lincoln, CA 95648.

While serving brands of all sizes, ePac is primarily focused on helping community-based, small and medium-sized businesses grow with great packaging. 

According to Virag Patel, ePac COO: “We’re excited to add Northern California to the ePac network. We currently have 16 locations running and serving local brands and communities in the US, Canada, England, and Indonesia. Our network of manufacturing plants gives us the ability to serve local businesses everywhere, and digitally transfer production of any product to locations of our customer’s choosing to meet short delivery times, and minimize shipping costs. No other flexible packaging supplier can achieve this and ship finished products in 3 weeks or less.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. ePac’s digital platform is inherently eco-friendly, while offering several sustainable film options.

ePacFlexibles.com

CONTACT: Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
561-573-7992
[email protected]

Pete Rogers
ePac Sacramento
916-603-2129
[email protected]

