ePac Flexible Packaging Inks Global Agreement With Scantrust

July 06, 2021

Innovative companies to provide connected packaging for brands of all sizes

Austin, Texas USA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging today announced they have entered into a global agreement with Scantrust to bring smart, connected packaging solutions to brands of all sizes, including small and medium-sized businesses. Through ePacConnect, which was announced in October of 2020, ePac and Scantrust together offer secure, serialized QR codes on all of its packaging and provide access to a suite of Scantrust applications for consumer engagement, brand protection, and track and trace. 

With ePacConnect, all packaging can be born digital, each with a unique digital identity. When scanned by a simple smartphone camera, every package becomes a gateway to 2-way communication between brands and consumers. The companies expect billions of pouches to be produced with ePacConnect over the coming years.

Leveraging the innovative digital printing capabilities of ePac and cutting edge solutions from Scantrust, ePacConnect democratizes access to smart packaging by offering an entry-level no-cost solution for all brands, while also making it easy and flexible to add-on a comprehensive suite of readily available applications. Scantrust powers these underlying capabilities with a secure platform that provides scalable tools to brands who want to actively protect from counterfeits, easily share product provenance, and offer tailored consumer experiences.

According to Carl Joachim, ePac’s CMO, “We’ve been working with Scantrust for some time now to develop and market a connected packaging solution that is scalable from small brands to large CPGs. What’s great about working with Scantrust is that they too operate globally, and share our commitment to helping small and medium sized businesses compete and grow. We already have a number of customers in the US and Europe using the solution”.  

Nathan Anderson, Scantrust CEO added: “We’re excited to work with ePac, as they’re clearly leading the digital revolution in flexible packaging. We saw great synergies between our two companies from the start. With this partnership, we’re able to bring Scantrust’s advanced connected goods solutions to brands of all sizes at-scale. This will enable more meaningful connections with their customers, and empower people to be able to trust the source, safety, and integrity of the products in their life, while also increasing supply chain visibility.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Established in 2016, ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging and fast time to market. ePac is focused on sustainability, providing an eco-friendly manufacturing platform, and the ability to order to demand thereby reducing obsolescence. ePac also offers recyclable, compostable, and Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) film options, including the market’s first child-resistant, resealable PCR pouch, ideal for environmentally focused brands that sell in regulated markets.  The company operates a global network of 23 community based sales and manufacturing sites focused on supporting the growth of small and medium-sized companies with 5-15 day order turnaround and the ability to order to demand. 

