ePac Flexible Packaging Launches Sustainable Child Resistant Pouch Line

Austin, Texas, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the innovative frontrunner in digitally printed flexible packaging, is pleased to announce the launch of Certified Child Resistant (CR) Resealable pouches made with Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials. A collaboration between ePac, the Fresh-Lock business unit at Presto Products Co., and Charter Next Generation, the offering is fully certified to comply with the Federal Poison Prevention Act, Title CFR / 16 Part 1700, and ASTM D3475.

ePac is the first company to offer Fresh-Lock’s new series of child resistant zippers incorporated into finished pouches made with Charter Next Generation GreenArrow™ PCR films. Designed for regulated markets that require resealable, child resistant enclosures, ePac’s new offering provides a more sustainable option to conventional packaging, and is approved for direct food contact while still delivering the critical performance attributes of a performance sealant film.

Virag Patel, ePac’s COO commented: “The teamwork between Charter Next Gen, Fresh-Lock, and ePac has been phenomenal, and the key to being able to bring this innovation to market. With Presto’s focus on child safety, Charter’s GreenArrow™ film engineered for sustainability, and ePac’s focus on child resistant pouches and sustainability, we’re proud to announce its commercial availability”.

In addition to the company’s sustainable packaging offerings, ePac’s digital printing platform is inherently eco-friendly using less energy, creating less waste and producing a smaller carbon footprint than conventional printing methods. Digital printing also enables all customers to order to demand, all but eliminating inventory and obsolescence. With 18 locations across the US and Canada, ePac serves local and regional brands, thereby reducing the cost and environmental impact of shipping.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally based consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac’s customers are predominantly locally based small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for consumers. Since opening its first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities it serves, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy.

