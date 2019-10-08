Breaking News
ePac Flexible Packaging Selects Site for Minneapolis Manufacturing Facility

Latest ePac Site Set to Open January 2020

Austin, Texas, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in digital printing for flexible packaging, is pleased to announce that ePac Minneapolis will open its manufacturing facility in January 2020 at the Midway Stadium Business Center, 1771 Energy Park Drive, St. Paul, Minnesota. Now open for order taking, the company will use one of ePac’s 8 other US manufacturing sites to fulfill orders while the building is under construction.

A full-service printer/converter, ePac will serve local and regional consumer packaged goods companies of all sizes, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses producing snacks, confections, natural and organic foods, pet food, nutritional supplements, and more.

Built entirely on breakthrough digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the HP Indigo 20000, ePac provides industry best 10-15 business day lead time, focuses on small and medium run-length orders, and enables brands to order to demand and avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. 

A member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, ePac brings sustainable solutions to market in several ways: 

  • ePac’s Minneapolis’ facility is LEED-certified. LEEDS includes a set of rating systems for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of green buildings that helps building owners and operators be more environmentally responsible and use resources efficiently.
  • ePac’s all digital printing platform uses less energy, produces less waste, and has a smaller carbon footprint than conventional printing technology. Additionally, by ordering to demand, obsolete packaging can be all but eliminated, the ultimate way to keep plastic packaging out of the environment. 
  • ePac offers Recyclable, Compostable, and Post Consumer Recycled films, and is actively engaged in R&D projects designed to track packaging on its post-consumer journey

“We’re excited to announce our new location and opening date,” said Scott May, Managing Partner of ePac Minneapolis.  We’ve already had a great response from the community and we look forward to serving local food manufacturing companies with our unique service delivery model and sustainable packaging solutions, “ added May.

Established in 2016, ePac is a leader in short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock for brands of all sizes. ePac is a full-service flexible packaging provider, with pre-press, digital printing that produces true high definition graphics quality, lamination, and pouch making all performed at ePac sites across the US.

