Austin, Texas USA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, today announced the appointment of Virag Patel as CEO, replacing Jack Knott, who stepped down on July 13th, 2023.

Virag Patel, Jack Knott and Carl Joachim were the original co-founders of ePac. During the last seven years, they all performed various roles, however, Virag mainly focused on Operations as ePac’s COO. Before joining ePac, Virag held various successful leadership positions in procurement, international strategies, marketing, and M&A mainly with Exopack and subsequently Coveris.

Jack reflected: “ It has been an incredible journey for the three of us as we built ePac around our purpose of helping small and medium sized businesses compete with high quality and professional looking packaging. However, as we look to our continued growth geographically and with an expanding product offering such as flat bottom bags, it was time to transition running the business to someone that is more capable of operating it than my forte of building it. I couldn’t think of a better person to transfer the CEO position to than Virag Patel”.

Virag added: “With the great team ePac has, its continued growth trends, new product lines, and digitization of the ePac model, it couldn’t be a more exciting time to take on the role of CEO and help successfully execute this new phase of our strategy. I would like to thank Jack for all of his contributions and look forward to working with him in his Advisory role.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based small and medium sized consumer packaged goods companies the ability to grow with great packaging. Through ePacONE, a proprietary digital platform that networks the company’s 24 locations together, ePac today serves thousands of brands of all sizes across the globe. Since opening their first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities served and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy.

Most recently, ePac has been focused on creating an enhanced customer experience to offer every customer a seamless experience around design, art uploads, payment services and ultimately production. Additionally, ePac will be launching their new flat bottom capabilities targeted at the Coffee, Pet Food, Lawn and Garden, as well as Sport Nutrition space. ePac’s multi-plant, one large platform concept to push jobs between sites allows them to target small to very large customers and maintain their emphasis on short turnaround and quality.

For more information about ePac, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.com .

