ePayResources Names Jeff Foote President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DALLAS, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePayResources™ has named Jeff Foote as incoming President effective June 1, 2022, to succeed Laura Steele as CEO upon her retirement in 2023.  

Jeff is an accomplished strategic leader, team builder, and results-driven financial services executive with extensive banking, treasury, payments, and digital solutions expertise. He brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry to his new role, recently serving as Group EVP for Broadway Bank in San Antonio, Texas. Jeff received undergraduate degrees in finance and management from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas – San Antonio. He is also a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP).

Jeff joined the ePayResources Board of Directors in 2013, serving as Vice Chair for five years and most recently as Board Chair. During his tenure as Vice Chair, he concurrently served as Chair of the Board of Directors of ePayAdvisors, a wholly owned subsidiary of ePayResources providing payments compliance, risk management, and consulting services. 

“Over the past decade, Jeff has been an avid supporter of ePay. In addition to his strategic roles on the ePayResources and ePayAdvisors boards, he has also been a committed and invaluable participant in our conferences and industry initiatives,” said Laura Steele, currently President & CEO. “As ePay approaches its 50th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome Jeff into his new role guiding our organization into the future.”

About ePayResources: ePayResources has been empowering financial institutions and businesses to be informed, compliant, and competitive in payments for 48 years. As an innovative Payments Association and a founding sponsor of the Center for Payments, we provide emerging and legacy payments expertise, professional development, and industry leadership through education, publications, compliance support, risk management, and advocacy. Our staff of nationally accredited payments and risk professionals provides situational analysis and response guidance on our Payments Answerline™ and keeps you informed of industry developments that impact operational processing, fraud detection, and your bottom line. Our subsidiary, ePayAdvisors, provides payments audits and risk assessments and customized payments strategy consulting.  Visit epayresources.org and follow us on Twitter (@ePayResources_), LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. 

CONTACT:
Anne-Marie J. Leake
Vice President, Communications
ePayResources
1-800-475-0585, ext. 1401

-END-

