Epazz, Inc.’s (EPAZ) VP Communications, Michael Manahan, Interview by Jane King of New to The Street TV at NASDAQ HQ The broadcasting of the New to The Street’s interview with Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications Epazz, Inc., can be seen tonight, December 7, 2021, on Fox Business Network at 10:30 P.M. PT. – https://www.newtothestreet.com/

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FMW Media’s New to The Street TV show announces an on-set NASDAQ Floor interview with Epazz, Inc.’s (OTC:EPAZ) Vice-President Communications, Michael Manahan, to discuss the Company’s technologies and business operations.

Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-president Communications at Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ), arrived on-set at NASDAQ’s headquarters, and his interview airs on New to The Street with TV Anchor Jane King. The Viewers learn from Mike about the Company’s software blockchain cloud products which the Company sells to fortune 500 companies, large and small businesses, governmental offices, and educational entities. Mr. Manahan explains Epazz’s intranet software solutions, customized for a wide variety of organizations and companies. He gives three examples of software applications that the Company offers to end-users, ZenaPay Wallet , Epazz StreamPay, and Epazz CryObo Blockchain Technology. Mike explains how the real-estate industry, supply-chain management, and cannabis producers/suppliers utilize these solutions.

CryObo Blockchain uses Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) linked with tangible assets to provide liquidity to token holders and help real estate developers raise capital for their projects. The goal of CryObo is for real estate deals to access the future value of developed properties and constructed buildings. This technology would allow real estate developers to raise capital at better terms and let the token holders experience the increased value of their tokens and earned income.

Mr. Manahan explains the value proposition to investors as the Company continues to evolve legacy software platforms into more efficient blockchain digital solutions.

The broadcasting of the New to The Street’s interview with Mr. Mike Manahan, Vice-President Communications Epazz, Inc., can be seen tonight, December 7, 2021, on Fox Business Network at 10:30 P.M. PT. Future filmed interview broadcastings “To Be Announced.”

About CryObo, Inc.

CryObo, Inc. will be enhancing its software to give early access to companies backed by real assets an easy way to access the token markets. The Company’s platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps, and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require an intelligent solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ):

Epazz, Inc. (OTCPINK: EPAZ) is a leading cloud-based software Company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac ( applicant-tracking system ) – https://www.epazz.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands “New to the Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900