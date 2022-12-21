DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that EPI Health, LLC, a fully consolidated subsidiary of Novan, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Sato”) granting Sato the right to develop, manufacture and market RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride 1% cream) for rosacea in Japan.

“Since 2017, our relationship with Sato has been a valuable component of our strategy and we are pleased to further deepen and expand our partnership with Sato through this license agreement. We are committed to growing our revenue-generating product portfolio and believe the expansion of our commercial initiatives for RHOFADE into Japan represents a promising opportunity,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.

President and CEO of Sato Pharmaceuticals, Seiichi Sato, added, “We are pleased to significantly build on our longstanding relationship with Novan with this agreement. We believe the addition of RHOFADE represents an opportunity to further strengthen our position in the Japanese dermatology market and provides a valuable treatment option addressing patient needs for rosacea. Our team is committed to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for RHOFADE here in Japan and we look forward to adding it into our commercial portfolio as soon as possible.”

Under the exclusive license agreement, EPI Health will receive an upfront payment of $5.0 million, a $2.5 million milestone payment at the time of marketing approval in Japan, and royalty payments on net sales of the product in Japan. Sato will be responsible for obtaining regulatory approval in Japan and will have the right to access EPI Health’s U.S. dossier for RHOFADE. Sato will also have a right of first negotiation related to RHOFADE in certain other countries in the Asia Pacific region. A portion of the amounts of the upfront and milestone payments are payable by EPI Health to a third party under contractual obligations related to RHOFADE.

About RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) Cream, 1%

RHOFADE® cream is an FDA-approved prescription topical treatment that may reduce persistent facial redness by at least two grades, according to both doctor and patient scales that evaluated rosacea redness in two 29-day trials in adults. At hours 3, 6, 9, and 12 on Day 29 of clinical trials, results were seen in 12% to 18% of patients using RHOFADE® cream vs 5% to 9% using vehicle.

RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline HCl) Cream, 1% – Important Safety Information

INDICATION: RHOFADE® (oxymetazoline HCl) Cream, 1% is indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

ADVERSE EVENTS: In the pivotal trials, the most common adverse reactions (≥1%) were: application-site dermatitis (2%), pruritus, erythema and pain (all 1%), and worsening inflammatory lesions of rosacea (1%).

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a medical dermatology company primarily focused on researching, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies to patients, including developing product candidates where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel, 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with current emphasis on molluscum contagiosum.

Novan completed the acquisition of EPI Health in early 2022. EPI Health equips the company with a robust commercial infrastructure across sales, marketing, and communications, as well as fully dedicated market access and pharmacy relation teams. Following the acquisition, the company promotes products for plaque psoriasis, rosacea, acne and dermatoses. Novan also has a pipeline of potential product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

About Sato

Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., operating under its corporate philosophy of “Healthcare Innovation,” is a pharmaceutical company that provides effective, safe, and high-quality products for practicing selfcare, while always keeping the health of its customers in mind. In addition to its main consumer healthcare business, Sato Pharmaceutical also develops and provides highly original products primarily in the field of dermatology.

