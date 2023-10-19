SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy taking place October 24-27, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

Poster Title: “A Potential Cure for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome”

Session: Cardiovascular & Muscle Diseases

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P605

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Design and characterization of compact and precise Cas molecules for treating diseases in patients”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P633

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Discovery and engineering of hypercompact epigenetic modulators for durable activation of therapeutic genes”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P632

Location: Gare Maritime

Poster Title: “Gene Expression Modulation Systems (GEMS): A CRISPR-Based Epigenome Editing Platform for In vivo therapeutics”

Session: Gene Editing

Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST

Poster Number: P670

Location: Gare Maritime

The ESGCT posters will be made available on the Science page of the Epic Bio website following the conference.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

