SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epic Bio , a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the BMO Fall Private Company Showcase being held Thursday, October 12, 2023, New York, NY.

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio plans to initiate clinical studies in the first half of 2024 for their lead program, EPI-321, for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

