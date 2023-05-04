Data to support the development of EPI-321 as a one-time gene therapy treatment for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epic BIO, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for oral presentation at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) taking place May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Full details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: “EPI-321, a Potential Cure for FSHD”

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction: Hemoglobin, Muscle, and Eye

Date & Time: Friday, May 19, 2023, 4:00 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 306

Location: Los Angeles Convention Center, Room 515 AB, Los Angeles, California

About Epic Bio

Epic Bio is a leading epigenome engineering company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company is using its proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) to develop therapies. Through the company’s library of the most compact Cas DNA-binding proteins to work on human cells, the company is developing in vivo therapies with delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio has an initial focus on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and is conducting additional research to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypocholesterolemia (HeFH), as well as other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

