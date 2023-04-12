Andrew Hubble Named New Global Alliances Director–APJ to Spur Sales, Partnerships

FORT MILL, S.C., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EPIC iO, a technology leader in applied AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things), has appointed Andrew Hubble as its new Global Alliances Director–APJ to guide the expansion of the company’s sales and partner relationships in the Asia-Pacific region.

Andrew comes to EPIC iO with 20+ years of experience in building sales and partnerships focused on IoT and Computer Vision solutions in the APJ (Asia Pacific Japan) region. His previous experience includes senior business development management and sales positions at Dell, EMC, and Cisco.

In his new role, Andrew will develop and manage EPIC iO’s global strategic partnerships, execute partnership strategies, and form alliances to increase revenue and market share, with a primary focus on the APJ region. His main goal will be to establish and maintain productive relationships with partners, distributors, and customers, resulting in mutually beneficial outcomes.

“Andrew has precisely the right track record for taking EPIC iO’s presence in the Asia-Pacific-Japan region to new levels,” said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC iO. “We look forward to working with him as we continue to roll out new, real-world solutions for important business, government, and social problems.”

About EPIC iO

EPIC iO’s future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach their full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter, and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICiO.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Spoerri

Gallagher PR

415-577-0171

jennifer@gallagherpr.com