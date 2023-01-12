Industry’s First Complete IoT Solution Platform Named Public Safety Innovation of the Year

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EPIC iO, a technology leader leveraging AI+IoT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things) technologies to make organizations safer and more productive, today announced that it has won the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Award for Public Safety Innovation of the Year. EPIC iO was cited for its DeepInsights™ AI-based data analytics and visualization platform and its SCaaS (Strategic Communication as a Service) solution.

“Our goal each year is to deliver the most comprehensive analysis of the IoT industry, from connected home to industrial and enterprise IoT solutions,” said James Johnson, managing director Tech Breakthrough Awards. “With over 4,000 nominations coming in from all over the world, the industry evaluation was broad and extremely competitive for the 2023 program. As a winner this year, EPIC iO was honored with other leaders such as Amazon, Cisco, Marvell, Leviton, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Cox, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Lenovo, HARMAN and Verizon.”

EPIC iO is the only company that delivers complete IoT solutions that incorporate everything from sensors to connectivity to data collection, analysis and visualization. Its public safety solutions include remote cameras, environmental sensors, enhanced video analysis and visualization, delivering real-time insights and alerts about traffic patterns, crime, air and water quality and other conditions.

“We are honored to receive this IoT Breakthrough Award for our public safety solutions,” said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC iO. “Unlike other companies that force customers to integrate IoT components on their own, we offer turnkey solutions that can be deployed quickly, and which use the power of AI to help organizations make sense of their IoT networks.”

