Join the race across America to win a share of $20,000 cash, a Miami VIP Experience, a Las Vegas High Roller Experience, and even a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.

New York, NY, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coindraw, the emerging force within the world of crypto transactions, is launching a loaded new promotional campaign between August 16th and September 17th in conjunction with three of its biggest iGaming partners. Joining forces with Slots of Vegas, Dreams, and CryptoLoko, Epic Outrun: Make it to Miami is the ultimate thrill ride powered by amazing prizes, with a share of $20,000 cash, a Miami VIP Experience, a Las Vegas High Roller Experience, and a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette up for grabs.

The campaign is a gripping race from Vegas to Miami that invites players to level up and win a share of the generous $20,000 cash prize pool, along with a chance to bag some seriously exciting rewards. $150,000 in prizes are there for the taking across 21 levels, with players that cross the finish line receiving a share of a $20,000 bounty. One lucky player will also win a Miami VIP Experience, a Las Vegas High Roller Experience, or a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.

“Coindraw has always aimed to push the boundaries of user engagement, and this campaign does just that. It combines the excitement of leveling up with the allure of attractive rewards,” said Alexander Bowring, Head of Marketing.

The main prize pool of $20,000 cash is certainly a catch. Still, the top prizes are what players will truly set their sights on, especially with a cool new Corvette waiting to be won. Smaller prizes along the way also help keep the race rolling. These include Amazon Gift Cards, Bugatti Valentino Backpacks, an Apple Watch SE, an Apple iPad, a Bulova Watch Prize Package, an Apple iPhone 14, and an Apple 13” Macbook Pro.

The action doesn’t stop at the partner sites either. Coindraw’s social media channels will be buzzing with exclusive bonus missions, where players can snag additional prizes and level boosts. Plus, special bonuses are being lined up for across the entire campaign period, so you can put the pedal to the metal all month long.

“Coindraw is thrilled to combine the power of crypto transactions with the thrill of online gaming in this one-of-a-kind campaign. We invite everyone to join in, play, and win big!” added Alexander Bowring, Head of Marketing.

To participate, visit Slots of Vegas, Dreams, and CryptoLoko, and start your race today. For more information on Epic Outrun: Make it to Miami, visit www.coindraw.com or follow Coindraw on social media.

About Coindraw:

Coindraw is a leading crypto settlement gateway, seamlessly integrating businesses into the world of blockchain. Through a revolutionary crypto settlement platform, it enables seamless, secure, and swift transactions in your preferred digital currency. With Coindraw, businesses enjoy lower transaction fees and instant settlements while reaching a global crypto-ready customer base. On the other hand, consumers are assured of secure and hassle-free transactions.

Backed by an unwavering commitment to security, speed, and customer satisfaction, Coindraw stands at the forefront of the crypto transaction revolution.

CONTACT: Alexander Bowring Head of Marketing Coindraw alexander-at-coindraw.ai