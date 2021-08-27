Breaking News
Epicor Named as a Visionary in Gartner® 2021 Magic Quadrant™

For the third consecutive year, the Gartner report recognizes Epicor for its vision and execution

Austin, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprisesi  for the third consecutive year.  A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

“We believe that placement in the Visionary quadrant reinforces our focus on building Kinetic with our customers, for our customers,” said Epicor President Himanshu Palsule. “Kinetic has the functionality necessary to run a modern, future-ready, manufacturing business looking to capitalize on data, transform digitally in the Cloud, and innovate without limits. The partnership with our customers is critical. And that’s why we prioritize customer touch-points and feedback that influence our product innovation.” 

 Epicor operates in 150 countries around the world with 20,000 customers utilizing its expertise and solutions to improve performance and profitability for manufacturing, distribution, and retail.

 

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Epicor’s innovative solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates every customer’s ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

[i] Gartner Inc., “Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises,” by Tim Faith, Paul Schenck, Denis Torii, Dixie John, and Abhishek Singh (August 24, 2021).

