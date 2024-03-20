EFTX’s Annual Texas Epilepsy Walk is great event for families to support a great cause and enjoy a fun day at the Zoo. EFTX’s Annual Texas Epilepsy Walk is great event for families to support a great cause and enjoy a fun day at the Zoo.

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epilepsy Foundation Texas (EFTX) is hosting its annual Texas Epilepsy Walk at two locations in the DFW area including the Dallas Zoo on Saturday, April 20 and the Fort Worth Zoo on Saturday, April 27. The Walk events raise critical funds and awareness for EFTX’s programs and services, ensuring Texans living with epilepsy have access to vital resources at no cost. The public is invited to join the Walk, support a Walk Team, or donate.

The Texas Epilepsy Walk is a family-friendly event that offers:

Fun activities and entertainment: pictures with characters, face painter, games, and more!

Entrance into the Dallas Zoo or Ft. Worth Zoo

A chance to connect and encourage: Meet other families affected by epilepsy, share stories, and build community.

An opportunity to make a difference: Your participation ensures EFTX can continue providing essential support to thousands of Texans living with epilepsy.

The Texas Epilepsy Walk – Dallas will begin the registration process at the entrance of the Dallas Zoo at 7:30 am. At 9:00 am we will gather for a presentation and kick-off to celebrate our loved ones living with epilepsy. Families can then “walk” at their leisure throughout the zoo.

Festivities will remain at The Grove until 11:00 am but participants can stay at the zoo as long as they please. For more information or to register, go to: www.texasepilepsywalk.com

The Texas Epilepsy Walk – Fort Worth will begin the check-in process at Forest Park from 8:00 to 10:00 am. We’ll gather to honor our loved ones living with epilepsy. At 10:00 am, a brief presentation will precede the commencement of our walk towards the Fort Worth Zoo. Upon arrival, you and fellow participants are welcome to freely roam and explore the array of animals at the Fort Worth Zoo. For more information or to register, go to: www.texasepilepsywalk.com

Come Volunteer at a Texas Epilepsy Walk

Want to help in a meaningful way? Join us at the Texas Epilepsy Walk as a volunteer. This is a great opportunity to serve the community at a fun, inspiring event. Texas Epilepsy Walk volunteer roles may include set up, registration, t-shirt distribution, clean up, and more. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your community while showing your support for the 1 in 26 people with epilepsy. Please contact us for more information on volunteer opportunities.

About EFTX

Since 1983, Epilepsy Foundation Texas (EFTX) has been leading the fight against epilepsy to help overcome the challenges it presents to individuals and their families. Our mission is to be a beacon of hope, to accelerate the development of new therapies, drive efforts to stop seizures, find cures, and, most importantly, save lives.1 in 26 Texans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime, making it even more common than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease combined. EFTX provides support to the Texas Epilepsy community by offering life-changing programs including free medical care, prescription assistance, support groups, self- management classes, seizure safety education, and summer camps.

Media Contact: Lisa Durr Marketing Manager [email protected]

(713) 789-6295 ext 400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f6f2e13-644a-486e-a1b5-82519a259b5c