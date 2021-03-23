Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 10 Firm to provide Office Services & Administrative Support

Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 10 Firm to provide Office Services & Administrative Support

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the expansion of their partnership with an Am Law 10 firm.

Epiq has previously partnered with the firm for office services support in Boston, Dallas and Houston, but will now also support their Century City, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Washington D.C. office locations. Additionally, Epiq has been awarded the firm’s document processing services, which will be based out of their newly launched Phoenix Global Resource Center (GRC).

The Phoenix GRC is in addition to Epiq’s Atlanta GRC and expands their ability to support clients with administrative and shared services such as document/word processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative and legal assistant support. Since its opening, Epiq has created numerous job opportunities in the Phoenix area.

“At Epiq, we are always seeking ways to innovate operations and business processes. As the workforce continues to evolve, we look forward to continuing to provide our clients creative solutions through technology and our flexible service delivery model,” said Michelle Deichmeister, president and general manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq.

Learn more about how Epiq partners with Am Law firms and organizations to launch transformation efforts for their day-to-day operations.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Shanna Schultz
Epiq
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.