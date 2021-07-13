Epiq Named Best Provider in Legal Operations

Wins LegalWeek Leader in Tech Law Awards Top Honor in High Growth Category

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, was named the best provider in Legal Operations by ALM in their inaugural LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Awards today.

In winning the award, Epiq was recognized for its legal business advisory work and helping a large pharmaceutical company with their multi-year global effort to deliver a unified footprint and greater efficiency to their legal operations function. Epiq supported the EMEA portion of the program, which encompassed defining roles and staffing requirements for a new legal operations team, implementing business-integrated matter and vendor management processes, aligning legal spend with global finance, tax, accounts payable and procurement processes. The program’s success centered on selecting and implementing best-in-class technology for several integrated capabilities, including international e-billing, matter management, document management, data management, and vendor management. Post implementation, the initiative delivered the automation of over 10,000 manual tasks, a 76% reduction in processing times, a 90% reduction in compliance errors and transformed invoice processing times from months to five minutes.

“One of the most rewarding parts of helping our client with the massive task of bringing an entire legal operations team under the same umbrella in 100+ countries was helping them to gain more value from their data. Now the legal ops team is working under the same set of global standards to understand the work and the business through a unified lens, allowing them to transform their data into operational strategy and a broad-based legal strategy,” said Eyal Iffergan, managing director of Epiq’s legal business advisory group, Epiq Legal Solutions’ law department consulting team.

With their LegalWeek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, ALM/Legal Tech News recognized law firms, corporate legal teams and providers for innovation in the legal technology sector and for working on precedent-setting, game-changing projects and initiatives in the U.S. across a variety of areas. Epiq was a finalist in five categories: Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Litigation & Discovery, Research & Data Science, In-House Category: Most Innovative Operations Team of the Year, in addition to Legal Operations. A judging panel made up of legal tech professionals from corporations, academia and media made the final selections.

