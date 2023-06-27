NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq announced today it has won the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Compliance is top of mind for our clients deploying Microsoft solutions,” said Doug Mazlish, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Epiq Legal Solutions. “Having the collective Epiq team recognized by Microsoft as the global compliance services leader underscores our position as the trusted advisor of choice. Epiq’s longevity of experience in eDiscovery, legal, and compliance services – combined with our technology expertise and relentless focus on client needs – solidifies our role as the go-to Microsoft compliance provider.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Epiq was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in compliance.

Epiq provides services aligned to Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Priva product portfolios, enabling clients to address the growing challenges of managing their data estate in the age of digital transformation and hybrid work. Epiq specializes in data migrations, information governance, eDiscovery, and data lifecycle management to provide tangible business outcomes for clients.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

