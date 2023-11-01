Nearly doubles the next-ranked administrator in aggregate settlement amount

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, continues to earn the top rank among antitrust claims administrators. For the fifth year in a row, Epiq has taken the No. 1 spot in aggregate settlement amounts and number of settlements.

According to data recently released in the 2022 Antitrust Annual Report, including class actions in federal court from 2009 to 2022, Epiq managed an aggregate settlement amount of $12.6 billion, which included 450 settlements with an average settlement amount of $28,013,615. The second-ranked company reportedly managed an aggregate settlement amount of $7.3 billion with 181 settlements.

“Epiq continues to be the trusted go-to for the largest of these settlements, and we expect this to continue,” said Cameron Azari, Senior Vice President at Epiq. “In 2024 alone, we anticipate distributing in excess of $6 billion to antitrust settlement class members. Epiq’s best-in-class people, technology, and services for class action administration matters allow us to handle matters of any size and complexity, anywhere in the world.”

The 2022 Antitrust Annual Report of Class Actions in Federal Court is produced in partnership with the Center for Litigation and Courts at UC Law SF and The Huntington National Bank. The report noted the cumulative total of settlements was $32.2 billion from 2009 to 2022 and the total annual settlements ranged from $225 million to $5.3 billion per year. Also reported during the same time period, most antitrust class actions that reached final approval did so within five to seven years.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com