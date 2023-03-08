Sales of epoxy curing agents are expected to see a rise as the deployment of wind energy increases and key suppliers of epoxy curing agents focus on this to maximize their sales potential.

Rockville, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global epoxy curing agents market stands at US$ 4.7 billion as of 2022 and is projected to rake in revenue worth US$ 9.53 billion by the end of 2032. Demand for epoxy curing agents is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The market for epoxy curing agents is anticipated to expand primarily as a result of rising demand from sectors including construction, automotive, marine, etc. The development of wind energy facilities has increased due to the increased focus on renewable energy, and this has significantly Fueled the expansion of the epoxy curing agents market.

Over the past few years, the use of epoxy curing agents has significantly increased in the coating and construction industries. Global epoxy curing agents market R&D is being driven by rising demand for faster-curing materials with greater heat resistance.

The global epoxy curing agents market is driven by a combination of factors, including:

Epoxy curing agents are widely used in the production of epoxy-based coatings and adhesives, which are used in a wide range of applications such as automotive, construction, and electronics. The increasing demand for high-performance coatings and adhesives in these industries is driving the growth of the epoxy curing agents market.

The growth of the construction industry, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the demand for epoxy-curing agents. Epoxy-based coatings and adhesives are widely used in the construction industry for various applications such as flooring, walls, and ceilings.

The increasing demand for wind energy is driving the growth of the epoxy curing agents market. Epoxy-based resins are widely used in the production of wind turbine blades, which are a critical component of wind energy systems.

Advancements in epoxy curing agent technology, such as the development of new formulations and improved curing agents, are driving the growth of the market. These advancements are leading to the development of epoxy curing agents that offer improved performance, durability, and flexibility.

Increasing demand for high-performance composites: The demand for high-performance composites, such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRPs), is driving the growth of the epoxy curing agents market. Epoxy resins are widely used as a matrix material in the production of CFRPs, which are used in a wide range of applications such as aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment.

Key Trends:

There are several trends shaping the epoxy curing agents market, including:

High adoption of bio-based and sustainable products in the epoxy curing agents market is witnessed. Companies are developing new formulations using renewable raw materials, such as plant-based oils and sugars.

The construction industry is a major end-user of epoxy curing agents and is expected to continue to drive growth in the market. Epoxy-curing agents are commonly used in construction for flooring, coatings, adhesives, and other applications. Besides this, Epoxy curing agents are also used in the automotive and aerospace industries for their high strength and durability.

Customers are increasingly demanding epoxy curing agents that offer improved performance, such as higher strength, durability, and resistance to chemicals and temperature. Companies are also focusing on developing more efficient and faster-curing agents to meet customer demands.

Restraints:

Epoxy curing agents are made using raw materials such as amines, phenols, and anhydrides. The prices of these raw materials can be volatile, and changes in price can affect the cost of producing epoxy curing agents, which can ultimately impact their market price and demand.

Besides this, the production of epoxy curing agents requires significant upfront investment in terms of equipment, technology, and infrastructure. This can be a barrier to entry for new market entrants and can limit the growth potential of smaller players.

Competitive Landscape:

The epoxy curing agents market is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the market. There is a trend towards consolidation in the industry, with mergers and acquisitions leading to larger, more diversified companies.

Moreover, companies are constantly striving to develop new and improved epoxy curing agents that offer better performance or are more environmentally friendly than existing products.

For instance, Companies such as Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, and Evonik Industries AG offer sustainable epoxy curing agents derived from renewable sources or with reduced environmental impact.

Moreover, Companies such as 3M, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. are expanding the use of epoxy curing agents in new applications, such as in the manufacturing of consumer electronics and wind energy products.

Key Companies Profiled

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Gabriel Performance Products

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

DIC Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Showa Denko KK

Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Aditya Birla Corporation

Rampf-Gruppe

Cardolite Corporation

Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co.

Kylin Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Incorez Ltd.

DOW Chemical Company

Key Segments Covered in Epoxy Curing Agents Industry Research

Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type: Amine-based Curing Agents Anhydride Curing Agents Curing Agents Other Types

Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Application: Coatings Construction Adhesives Composites Wind Energy Other Applications

Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Key Points from Table of Contents:

COVID19 Crisis Analysis Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact Current Economic Projection as Compared to 2008 Economic analysis COVID19 and Impact Analysis Revenue By Type Revenue By Application Revenue By Country 2021 Market Scenario Quarter by Quarter Forecast Projected Recovery Quarter

Global Epoxy Curing A gents Market – Pricing Analysis Regional Pricing Analysis By Type Pricing Break-up Manufacturer Level Pricing Distributor Level Pricing Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



TOC Continued….

