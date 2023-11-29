Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Thrives with Enhanced Temperature Control Power and Improved Thermal Insulation, Projected 11.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. According to FMI, the growing use of protective and flexible packaging solutions across the end-use verticals in North America is growing the market size for EPP foams in this region.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is anticipated to thrive at a steady CAGR of 11.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a share of US$ 5.52 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 1.87 billion in 2023.

The advent of smart packaging with insulation, more online shopping activities, and other industrial applications are flourishing market growth. Furthermore, the diverse range of product applications is also increasing the sales of EPP foam.

The expanding automotive sector, with enhanced cushioning in the seats and other vehicle parts, is also consuming a big chunk of the market. Alongside this, the restoration of the building and construction industry with the absorption of new advancements is likely to transform the market.

Different grades and pricing increased industrial investment, and easy availability is expected to penetrate the end-user preferences while also dominating as a material in a wide range of sectors.

New factory operations involve the usage of this foam’s properties like water resistance, thermal insulation, recyclability, and durability. The increased production of automotive components that are assembled later is also gaining traction.

The higher economic activities in emerging Asian nations like India and China also contribute to alternative, durable, and sustainable materials. Hence, higher consumption of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam is expected during the forecast period.

Key Points

The United States market leads the North American expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 16.7% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are industrial expansion and higher penetration of e-commerce platforms. The government promoting alternative materials and their applications are also helping the regional market. The German expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market held a healthy market share of 13.1% in 2022. The advanced automotive sector and extended research and development facilities cause market growth. The Indian market thrives at a steady CAGR of 13.1% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to booming automotive production and rising demand for new grades. China thrives at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2023 and 2033. Based on grade type, the high-density segment held the leading market share of 50.0% in 2022. Based on application type, the automotive industry segment leads as it held a market share of 40.0% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The key suppliers focus on effective quality, different grades, and easy availability. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments

Kaneka Corporation introduced molded foam components with different grades of EPP foam for multiple uses, such as automotive, packaging, industrial insulation, and others. The product has properties like shape molding, multiimpact, energy and water absorption, flexibility, and resilience. Other than this, the foam’s structural strength, durability, and lightweight dynamics also promote it as the ideal material for automotive operations.

Sonoco Products Company, a foam packaging firm launched the expanded polypropylene (EPP) and expanded polyethylene (EPE) foams.

Key Players

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Knauf Industries

Dongshin Industry Inc.

Kaneka Corporation

JSP Corporation

BASF SE

SSW Pearl Foam GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

Clark Foam

Bradford Company

Key Segmentation of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

By Grade Type:

Low Density

High Density

Porous PP

By Application:

Automotive

Industrial Packaging

Consumer Products

Building & construction

Others

Key Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East & Africa

