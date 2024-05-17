HOUSTON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on April 11, 2024 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 are set out below.
At the meeting, the number of directors was set at six and each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.
|Nominee
|% For
|% Abstain
|John Lovoi
|95.48%
|4.52%
|Jason Stankowski
|99.69%
|0.31%
|David Winn
|99.66%
|0.34%
|Tracy Stephens
|95.18%
|4.82%
|Jason Stabell
|99.14%
|0.86%
|Nicola Maddox
|96.26%
|3.74%
The Company’s shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2024, and voted in favor of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers during 2023 through a non-binding advisory vote.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.
For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations, and recent news releases.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
- Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast - May 16, 2024
- MKS Instruments Announces Closing of Private Offering of$1.4 Billion of 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes, Including Full Exercise of Option to Purchase $200 Million of Additional Notes - May 16, 2024
- OI European Group B.V. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering - May 16, 2024