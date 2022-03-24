Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Results

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

HOUSTON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Epsilon’s highlights for 2021 and material subsequent events following year end through the date of this release include:

  • Total Revenues of $42.4 million for the year as compared to $24.4 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Net after tax income of $11.6 million ($0.49 per share) for the year as compared to $0.9 million ($0.03 per share) for the same period of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $24.1 million for the year as compared to $15.7 million for the same period of 2020.
  • Average net natural gas prices of $2.68/Mcf including hedges ($3.10/Mcf excluding hedges) for the year as compared to $1.78/Mcf including hedges ($1.36/Mcf excluding hedges) for the same period in 2020. Realized natural gas prices averaged $3.65/Mcf including hedges ($4.36/Mcf excluding hedges) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Hedges total 0.9 Bcf for Q1 2022 and nil thereafter
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2021 were $27.1 million (net of $2.4 MM of share repurchases in 2021) as compared to $13.8 million at the end of 2020.
  • Total estimated proved natural gas reserves of 111.0 Bcf as of December 31, 2021 after 2021 production of 10.2 Bcf, and 1.1 MMbbl of proved oil and other liquid reserves after 2021 production of 54.4 Mbbl. This compares with 88.7 Bcf of gas reserves and 0.37 MMbbls of oil reserves at the end of 2020.
  • Gathered and delivered 63.2 Bcf gross (22.1 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the year, or 173 MMcf/d through the Auburn Gas Gathering System.
  • Marcellus net gas production averaged 26.9 MMcf/d for the year as compared to 30.0 MMcf/d net gas production in 2020. Net gas production as of this release is approximately 22.3 MMcf/d (or 25.7 MMcf/d of working interest gas production) Epsilon has 14 gross (2.29 Net) wells offline for adjacent completion operations and pad compression installations. The shut-in wells (2.29 Net) were producing, in aggregate, slightly more than 4.0 MMcf/d net (or 4.6 MMcf/d working interest gas production) prior to shut-in.

Michael Raleigh, CEO, commented, “During the past year, the Company performed exceptionally well with EBITDA and free cash flow rising significantly year over year. Our cash balance grew roughly 100% to $27 MM, even with our share repurchases of $2.4 MM, and the company remains debt free. We expect to benefit in this more constructive price environment throughout the remainder of the 2022 calendar year as consolidation coupled with capital discipline provides support for constructive commodity prices. The E&P industry has committed to capital spending restraint and generating free cash flow rather than simply expanding production. The new paradigm is flat or slight (5% or less) y-o-y production growth, and living within cash flow.

We continued our measured appraisal program on our Meramec acreage in Oklahoma in early 2022. The Company will complete 2 gross (.55 net) wells during early April 2022. The timing of these completion operations coincides with our expectation for very constructive prices for oil and natural gas liquids. Our evaluation of these two wells will inform our decision regarding further appraisal and development in 2022.

After evaluating our capital expenditures, strong balance sheet, and outlook for 2022, we expect another solid year of cash generation. The Board of Directors elected to expand our commitment to returning capital to shareholders through additional share repurchases and the initiation of a quarterly dividend. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.”

Financial and Operating Results

    Year ended
    December 31,
      2021       2020  
Revenues            
Natural gas revenue   $ 31,708,185     $ 15,207,227  
Volume (MMcf)     10,233       11,204  
Avg. Price ($/Mcf)   $ 3.10     $ 1.36  
PA Exit Rate (MMcfpd)     29.3       32.8  
Oil and other liquids revenue   $ 2,829,982     $ 338,325  
Volume (MBO)     54.4       14.9  
Avg. Price ($/Bbl)   $ 52.02     $ 22.66  
Gathering system revenue   $ 7,865,825     $ 8,879,728  
Total Revenues   $ 42,403,992     $ 24,425,280  
             

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s development capital expenditures were $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This capital was mainly related to the drilling of three gross (0.42 net) and completion of three gross (0.09 net) Marcellus wells and the drilling of four gross (0.75 net) and completion of two gross (0.6 net) wells in Oklahoma.

The Company has one gross (0.18 net) Marcellus well and two gross (0.55 net) Oklahoma wells that were drilled in 2021 and are scheduled to be completed in April 2022.

Fourth Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $13.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s net revenue interest production was 2.60 Bcf in the fourth quarter primarily in Pennsylvania.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $3.65/Mcf including hedges ($4.36/Mcf excluding hedges) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the fourth quarter were $1.6 million.

The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 16.6 Bcf of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 15.3 Bcf during the fourth quarter of 2020. Primary gathering volumes decreased 11.1% quarter over quarter from 13.3 Bcf to 11.8 Bcf. Imported cross-flow volumes decreased 138% from 2.0 Bcf to 4.8 Bcf.

Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $8.0 million attributable to shareholders or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $1.4 million, and $0.06 per basic and diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Epsilon’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $9.0 million as compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the increase in upstream revenue due to the higher prices and increased production due to the completion of six new wells during the year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a “normalized” or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves. Our primary area of operation is the Marcellus basin in northeast Pennsylvania. Our assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company’s actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company’s reserves.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Year ended December 31,
      2021       2020  
Revenues from contracts with customers:            
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue   $ 34,538,167     $ 15,545,552  
Gas gathering and compression revenue     7,865,825       8,879,728  
Total revenue     42,403,992       24,425,280  
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
Lease operating expenses     7,897,738       8,052,471  
Gathering system operating expenses     726,646       429,749  
Development geological and geophysical expenses     40,299       12,910  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     6,627,016       9,557,891  
Impairment expense     153,058       1,760,000  
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties     (484,902 )      
General and administrative expenses:            
Stock based compensation expense     956,084       849,631  
Other general and administrative expenses     5,875,732       4,740,332  
Total operating costs and expenses     21,791,671       25,402,984  
Operating income (loss)     20,612,321       (977,704 )
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest income     38,865       43,540  
Interest expense     (101,382 )     (114,515 )
(Loss) gain on derivative contracts     (4,482,909 )     2,503,655  
Other income (expense)     1,130       (4,385 )
Other (expense) income, net     (4,544,296 )     2,428,295  
             
Net income before income tax expense     16,068,025       1,450,591  
Income tax expense     4,440,508       575,420  
NET INCOME   $ 11,627,517     $ 875,171  
Currency translation adjustments     (2,042 )     10,169  
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 11,625,475     $ 885,340  
             
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.49     $ 0.03  
Net income per share, diluted   $ 0.49     $ 0.03  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic     23,705,193       25,122,501  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     23,857,102       25,122,501  
             

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    December 31,   December 31,
      2021       2020  
ASSETS            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,497,305     $ 13,270,913  
Accounts receivable     4,596,931       3,917,288  
Prepaid income taxes           89,285  
Other current assets     569,870       500,583  
Total current assets     31,664,106       17,778,069  
Non-current assets            
Property and equipment:            
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method            
Proved properties     138,032,413       133,902,723  
Unproved properties     21,700,926       21,552,063  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (102,480,972 )     (98,200,111 )
  Total oil and gas properties, net     57,252,367       57,254,675  
Gathering system     42,475,086       42,202,644  
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment     (33,443,949 )     (32,101,624 )
  Total gathering system, net     9,031,137       10,101,020  
  Land     637,764       637,764  
  Buildings and other property and equipment, net     309,102       338,419  
     Total property and equipment, net     67,230,370       68,331,878  
Other assets:            
Restricted cash     568,118       565,858  
Prepaid drilling costs           379  
Total non-current assets     67,798,488       68,898,115  
Total assets   $ 99,462,594     $ 86,676,184  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable trade   $ 1,189,905     $ 1,592,451  
Gathering fees payable     963,546       512,796  
Royalties payable     1,853,508       1,155,698  
Income taxes payable     1,098,425        
Accrued capital expenditures     1,016,830       139,766  
Other accrued liabilities     1,098,127       1,002,935  
Fair value of derivatives     239,824        
Asset retirement obligations     85,207       106,734  
Total current liabilities     7,545,372       4,510,380  
Non-current liabilities            
Asset retirement obligations     2,748,449       3,043,509  
Deferred income taxes     9,905,440       10,102,852  
Total non-current liabilities     12,653,889       13,146,361  
Total liabilities     20,199,261       17,656,741  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)            
Shareholders’ equity            
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 24,202,218 issued and 23,668,203 outstanding at December 31, 2021, and 23,985,799 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020.     131,815,739       131,730,401  
Treasury shares, 534,015 at December 31, 2021     (2,423,007 )      
Additional paid-in capital     8,835,203       7,879,119  
Accumulated deficit     (68,783,207 )     (80,410,724 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,818,605       9,820,647  
Total shareholders’ equity     79,263,333       69,019,443  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 99,462,594     $ 86,676,184  
             

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Year ended December 31,
      2021       2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 11,627,517     $ 875,171  
             
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion     6,627,016       9,557,891  
Impairment expense     153,058       1,760,000  
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts     4,482,909       (2,503,655 )
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties     (484,902 )      
Settlement of derivative contracts     (4,243,085 )     4,503,457  
Settlement of asset retirement obligation           (79 )
Stock-based compensation expense     956,084       849,631  
Deferred income tax benefit     (197,412 )     (2,298,612 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable     (679,643 )     379,629  
Prepaid income taxes and other current assets     20,000       1,485,320  
Accounts payable, royalties payable and other accrued liabilities     646,410       207,613  
Income taxes payable     1,098,425        
Net cash provided by operating activities     20,006,377       14,816,366  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties     (148,862 )     (504,551 )
Additions to proved oil and gas properties     (4,435,945 )     (4,870,976 )
Additions to gathering system properties     (297,841 )     (731,046 )
Additions to land, buildings and property and equipment     (5,745 )     (419,125 )
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties     450,000        
Prepaid drilling costs     379       745  
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,438,014 )     (6,524,953 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Buyback of common shares     (2,423,007 )     (9,078,522 )
Exercise of stock options     85,338        
Net cash used in financing activities     (2,337,669 )     (9,078,522 )
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,042 )     10,169  
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     13,228,652       (776,940 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     13,836,771       14,613,711  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 27,065,423     $ 13,836,771  
             
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:            
Income taxes paid   $ 3,444,025     $ 1,320,000  
Interest paid   $ 95,942     $ 114,515  
             
Non-cash investing activities:            
             
Change in unproved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ (65,000 )   $  
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ (1,097,257 )   $ (1,825,230 )
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ (25,399 )   $ 26,373  
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments   $ 33,234     $ 37,722  
             

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(All amounts stated in US$)
             
    Year ended December 31,
      2021       2020  
Net income   $ 11,627,517     $ 875,171  
Add Back:            
Net interest expense     62,517       70,975  
Income tax expense     4,440,508       575,420  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion     6,627,016       9,557,891  
Impairment expense     153,058       1,760,000  
Stock based compensation expense     956,084       849,631  
Loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement     239,824       1,999,802  
Foreign currency translation loss     1,454       2,065  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 24,107,978     $ 15,690,955  
             

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.