HOUSTON, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2024 earnings release on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BtayVC7k . A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website ( www.epsilonenergyltd.com ) following the call.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

