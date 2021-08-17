EPSoft Technologies Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

Impressive three-year growth of 234 percent earns EPSoft No. 2911 on the Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of fastest-growing private companies

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine today revealed that EPSoft Technologies is No. 2911 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The EZFlow platform is helping businesses around the world improve how work gets done, and this ranking on the Inc. 5000 is proof of our entire team’s ongoing efforts to make that happen,” said CEO Mike Magnifico. “The kinds of business insights and process improvements EZFlow delivers are more important than ever as we emerge from the wake of such uncertain times. We couldn’t be prouder of our team and their dedication to EPSoft’s continued growth.”

EPSoft has seen significant growth this year, punctuated by the official branding of EZFlow, the company’s flagship SaaS automation platform for business process management, the formation of a professional advisory board, and the naming of new Chief Executive Officer Mike Magnifico.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform, EZFlow. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.

Attachment

Inc PR logo

CONTACT: Katie Oliver EPSoft Technologies 9542926875 [email protected]