Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly refused to answer questions during a deposition with Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers and invoked the Fifth Amendment 500 times, according to newly revealed court documents.
Using the Constitutional amendment, which gives Americans the right to not self-incriminate themselves, Epstein refused to answer at least three questions related to former President Bill Clinton and at least one related to the Clinton Foundation, according to a batch
