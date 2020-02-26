Epubor Boosts Conversion Rate by 20% with 2Checkout’s InLine Cart

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

New cart technology generates lower friction, faster loading times and a better user experience

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, is pleased to announce that Epubor, an audio and visual content conversion software company, has chosen the vendor’s new ordering engine InLine Cart to improve conversion rates and boost online revenue.

Epubor made the shift to InLine from their current setup based on improvements they saw during tests on several of their products, revealing a 20% conversion rate and corresponding revenue increase on a global level. The tests were run in multiple languages on one of Epubor’s top landing pages, which was bringing most of the traffic to the checkout page.

“We are always ready to adopt new technology, and with data-backed results, we are confident we are taking each decision in the right direction. We appreciate 2Checkout’s constant improvement of their digital commerce platform and for helping us expand online revenue through such cart optimizations,” reported Iris Yan, Sales Manager at Epubor.

“The InLine cart is a newer ordering engine and we are confident it generates lower friction and a better user experience, as demonstrated also by the Epubor results. We are committed to providing the most relevant, localized buying experience adapted to our merchants’ needs. We encourage clients to leverage our new ordering engines – the InLine cart as well as ConvertPlus – and keep testing for an optimized buyer journey, starting from best practices templates,” said Adriana Iordan, VP of Product at 2Checkout.

2Checkout’s mobile-friendly InLine Cart is recommended for merchants who want to offer a quick, straightforward checkout experience. This checkout acts as an IFrame that opens on the merchant’s website and is designed to increase conversion rates and lower loading times, all due to its seamless shopping experience.

For more information on the Epubor case study, visit 2Checkout’s dedicated Epubor client success page.

