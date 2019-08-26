EQT CORPORATION 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018. The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, also asserts claims under ss14(a) of the Exchange Act, on behalf of Rice Energy Inc. shareholders who held Rice shares on 9/25/17, and under ss11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 as related to this acquisition.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of EQT and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn[email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-eqt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 26, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

On October 25, 2018, the Company disclosed poor Q3 results due to an increase in total costs and a $300M increase in estimated capital expenditures for well development, and as a result, was reducing its full-year 2018 forecast. On this news, the price of EQT shares declined by 13%, damaging investors.

The case is Cambridge Retirement System v. EQT Corporation, 2:19-cv-00754.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact: